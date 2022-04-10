"How many defenses does he have?" - Jon Jones hits out at fan suggesting Alexander Volkanovski will outrank him on MMA GOAT list

Jon Jones recently took a shot at Alexander Volkanovski after a fan suggested that his place on the MMA GOAT list may get usurped by 'The Great'. Volkanovski recorded his third title defense at the recently concluded UFC 273 pay-per-view, where he beat 'The Korean Zombie' in the main event.

In the aftermath of the UFC 273 headliner, 'Bones' took to Twitter to hail Chan Sung Jung for his performance against Volkanovski. Both Jones and Jung have been training with Henry Cejudo at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona in recent months. The former light heavyweight champion tweeted:

"We love you zombie"

BONY @JonnyBones We love you zombie We love you zombie

A fan responded to Jones' tweet, claiming that his spot on the MMA GOAT list was under threat, to which 'Bones' replied:

"How many defenses does he have?"

The Albuquerque native has defended his UFC light heavyweight 11 times. However, he refused to remind his detractors of the same after another fan suggested he defend himself when people continue to question his legacy.

Jones tweeted:

"No need to say anything… i’m happy for all the new combatants and their accomplishments"

Jon Jones reacts to Khamzat Chimaev hailing him as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter

Jon Jones recently responded to rising UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev regarding him as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Jones admitted that he was excitedly awaiting the opportunity to prove 'Borz' right.

Jones further admitted that he was grateful for Chimaev's kind words.

"Very kind of him to say that, excited to prove his words true"

BONY @JonnyBones mArz TiON @MARQiii85 @JonnyBones How quickly people forget. Like Chimaev said, no one else can be #1 if Bones is still fighting. @JonnyBones How quickly people forget. Like Chimaev said, no one else can be #1 if Bones is still fighting. Very kind of him to say that, excited to prove his words true twitter.com/marqiii85/stat… Very kind of him to say that, excited to prove his words true twitter.com/marqiii85/stat…

Khamzat Chimaev recently featured in an action-packed welterweight scrap against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Burns pushed Chimaev to his absolute limit. Nevertheless, 'Borz' showed incredible heart and durability to come away with a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones' last outing came way back in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, where he defended his light heavyweight belt. Having relinquished his 205-lbs title shortly thereafter, Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut in the near future.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jon Jones is looking to become heavyweight champ in 2022 Jon Jones is looking to become heavyweight champ in 2022 🏆 https://t.co/3YruqG9ind

Edited by C. Naik