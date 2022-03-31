"He'll bypass everyone" - Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discuss what comes next for Khamzat Chimaev after Gilbert Burns

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy believe the immense hype behind Khamzat Chimaev will propel him straight to a much-coveted welterweight title shot if he manages to beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Burns and Chimaev are set to lock horns in a main card matchup at the next pay-per-view, which will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9.

According to 'Big John' and Thomson, the UFC brass will find it difficult to deny 'Borz' a title shot against Usman if he beats 'Durinho'. They believe that the UFC will want to capitalize on the immense hype behind Chimaev right now and must catapult him to a title shot soon.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

"He'll bypass everyone. They can't let that, that's just, there's too much hype, they can't let it go away, they can't let it pass by, they can't let it slip away, they got to capitalize on it while they can."

Although Chimaev is currently ranked No.11 in the welterweight division, he is 4-0 inside the octagon with four emphatic finishes. He has looked very impressive thus far and, with that in mind, beating Burns, who's ranked No.2 in the division, could establish Chimaev as the next title challenger.

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns being a potential title eliminator

While fans are eager to see a potential showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' doesn't think 'Borz' has earned the right to fight for the title yet.

Even if he gets past Burns at UFC 273, Usman feels that Chimaev must prove his mettle against yet another former title challenger in Colby Covington before demanding an opportunity at the belt.

The champ recently responded to UFC president Dana White seemingly admitting that the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev is likely to fight for the title next. At a public Q&A event ahead of UFC 272, Usman said:

"Well, I mean, this guy hasn’t even fought in the top 10. He hasn’t even beat anyone yet. So, I mean, [Colby] Covington is still standing in the way. So I think there’s still a couple more fights that he has to get through."

