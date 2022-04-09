"He doesn't want to fight" - Khamzat Chimaev believes Gilbert Burns is 'scared' to face him

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think much of his upcoming opponent, Gilbert Burns. After facing off at the ceremonial weigh-ins, 'Borz' appeared for a quick interview with Megan Olivi.

When asked to share his take on his Brazilian adversary, Chimaev said:

“He don’t have energy for a fight. I see the guy many time. Like he doesn’t want to fight. You know he was speaking about my weight, about my visa. And now I’m here and he ought to fight with me.”

When asked what he took from his face off with Gilbert Burns at the weigh-ins. Khamzat Chimaev replied:

“I’ve been in face to face with him in the hotel, you know. I’ve seen this guy before as well. He’s scared boy.”

Khamzat Chimaev will take on Gilbert Burns during the main card of UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9. The event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

This will be the fourth pay-per-view offering by UFC in 2022. The event is headlined by two title fights.

Gilbert Burns doesn’t see Khamzat Chimaev as a monster

During the pre-fight media scrum, Gilbert Burns gave his take on his opponent, Khamzat Chimaev. The Brazilian fighter opined that 'Borz's' wrestling was "nothing special."

While 'Durniho' gave the 27-year-old credit for his skill set, the Brazilian believes Chimaev's previous opponents lacked the grappling prowess to neutralize 'Borz':

“Nothing special, I think. His wrestling is very good. His control and ground and pound is very good. And the fact that he’s very long, helps you so they don’t get the grips. Very technical, hits hard. But his opponent helped you. Those guys don’t know how to get up. The other one doesn’t know how to wrestle."

Taking that into consideration Burns doesn’t see Chimaev as a monster, but simply as a human being full of confidence. 'Durinho' said:

“I’m on the top of the division, you know. I give this guy an opportunity. I want to fight him because I believe he’s very good. I don’t see a monster, you know. I see a human being, confident, a little bit cocky, undefeated. He thinks he’s unmissable, untouchable but we will see. We shall see on Saturday."

