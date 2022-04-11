Khamzat Chimaev says 'I'm ready' to replace Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards in their reported title fight

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed that he’s “ready” to replace Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards in their reported title matchup.

Usman is expected to defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Edwards at UFC 276 on July 2.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is fresh off an incredible win over former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

‘Borz’ impressively beat Burns via unanimous decision in a three-round slugfest at the UFC 273 event. Following his win, Chimaev appeared on ESPN MMA’s UFC 273 Post Show featuring Din Thomas, Alan Jouban, and Brett Okamoto.

Din Thomas pointed out that UFC president Dana White recently revealed Edwards would be accorded the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Usman.

Thomas suggested that if Edwards or Usman were to withdraw from that fight, perhaps Chimaev could step in and face either one of them.

Before Thomas could complete his question and ask whether Chimaev would be willing to step in, the Chechnya-born Swedish fighter said he would be up for it. Expressing his willingness to fight Edwards or Usman if their fight falls apart, Chimaev said:

“I’m ready”

‘Borz’ has consistently emphasized he’s willing to face anyone in the UFC welterweight division – be it Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, or Kamaru Usman. Furthermore, during the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White indicated that Chimaev could face Covington next.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev’s appearance on ESPN MMA’s UFC 273 Post Show in the video below:

Kamaru Usman’s response to Khamzat Chimaev’s repeated call-outs

Kamaru Usman underwent hand surgery a few weeks back and later appeared on The Jim Rome Show where he provided an update on his recovery and more. He also put forth his response to Khamzat Chimaev repeatedly challenging him to a fight. Usman said:

“That’s the thing, there’s a reason there’s a structure to get here. He’s done great with the opposition he’s been presented and by the time he gets here, once he gets here, of course, we’ll have that conversation. But I am the champion, I am the pound for pound best in the world, I am the king of the castle. Everybody wants a piece of me. That’s good, I like that.”

The UFC welterweight kingpin insinuated that when he was an up-and-coming fighter, most others would refuse to face him.

Usman noted, however, that he currently sits atop the welterweight throne and it’s the other fighters who now have to pursue him. He reiterated that any challenger would have to work their way to the top, where he’ll be waiting for them.

Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi.Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2. https://t.co/MQqd9srmJf

