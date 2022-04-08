Khamzat Chimaev "open to fight" Conor McGregor, believes he's too big for the Irishman

Khamzat Chimaev recently stated that he doesn't think Conor McGregor will ever fight him due to their considerable size difference.

Not long ago, 'Borz' went to Ireland to beat up McGregor after the Irishman dropped a Chechen sparring partner. However, Chimaev recently took to social media and offered to help McGregor in his training as the Irishman returns from injury.

When asked what changed in their relationship, Chimaev said on the Smesh Bros YouTube channel:

"Back then I was young and hot-tempered and guys told me to beat [Conor McGregor] up because he dropped one Chechen guy. It was one Dagestani guy who was supposed to go with me, but there was enough money only for one ticket. But now, I don't have anything personal with anyone. I treat this as a game, as a business now. I just do my job, so I don't care if he wants to return and train. I'm open to fight him. But I don't think he's ever gonna accept that fight. I'm too big for him. But I gotta give him credit for what he's done for the sport. We can earn way more than before."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev talk to Smesh Bros below:

Chimaev is one of the biggest fighters in the UFC's welterweight division. The Chechen-born Swede has also competed in the promotion's 185lbs weight class. Meanwhile, McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion and has competed three times in the welterweight division.

Watch Conor McGregor's best UFC finishes below:

Khamzat Chimaev is set to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Chimaev is set to return to the UFC octagon this weekend when he fights perennial welterweight contender and former title challenger Gilbert Burns. 'Borz' is currently ranked No.11 in the welterweight division of the UFC. 'Durinho', on the other hand, sits at No.2.

Many believe this will be Chimaev's toughest test till date. The 27-year-old has been absolutely dominant in his UFC career so far, having absorbed only one significant strike in his four UFC wins. His professional record currently stands at 10-0 with all of his wins coming via finishes. Whether he can get past Burns in dominant fashion this Saturday remains to be seen.

Edited by Aziel Karthak