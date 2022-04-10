"Evil Darren is coming back" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach determined to help Darren Till reach his potential

Allstars Training Center and Khamzat Chimaev's head coach Andreas Michael recently offered his candid take on Darren Till. He asserted that he could see signs of the old Till in 'The Gorilla' with each passing day.

In the latest episode uploaded to the Blockasset YouTube channel, Michael was documented discussing Till's potential as a fighter and his demeanor during training sessions.

He declared that Till was an absolute student of the game, who never shied away from picking up new skills and learning, even though the 29-year-old has a tremendous amount of experience under his belt.

Michael further admitted that Till was vying to return to his former self, who was unbeaten until 2018. 'The Gorilla' conceded his first loss in a championship fight against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

Till has only won a single bout via split decision against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. His recent record reflects four setbacks in his last five fights.

"At the end of the days I see that [Darren Till] is like coming in, and he's studying, he's learning, he's seeing, he's understanding, and he wants to get, like, better. He wants to be where he was and get the fire back, come back to that evil Darren, we call him. Because Evil Darren has been away for a long time now, but Evil Darren is coming back with a vengeance," said Michael.

Watch the full video below:

Darren Till rallies behind Khamzat Chimaev as he pledges in favor of the 'Smesh Bros' for life

In the same video, Darren Till was seen offering fans some insight into his journey with Khamzat Chimaev.

Till subsequently revealed that he backed Chimaev to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Here's what he had to say:

"The journey now, it's like, I know the the avenue, I know the journey for him, for me, for both of us. So yeah, I [inaudible] look forward to the fight on Saturday. I hope he get's it done."

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are all set to lock horns at UFC 273. The fight is scheduled to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

