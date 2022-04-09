"I felt crushed and really sad" - Khamzat Chimaev's first MMA opponent talks about the experience of facing 'Borz' 

Khamzat Chimaev's first-ever amateur opponent has detailed the experience of locking horns with the UFC welterweight star inside the cage.

Chimaev is currently one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. After just four fights inside the octagon, the No.11-ranked welterweight has managed to establish himself as one of the most highly rated prospects in the promotion. The 27-year-old is set to take on former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view on April 9.

Unknown to many, the Russian-born Swede's first-ever opponent in amateur MMA is also set to step inside the cage on the same date at the Zone Pro League 2 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Although it's widely believed that Chimaev's amateur debut was against Khaled Laallam, Swedish media outlet Frontkick.online claims 'Borz' fought Addis Saljevic on a show called Nordic Warrior back in April 2017. Chimaev, who apparently used the name Girikhanov at the time, earned a dominant first-round submission win over Saljevic in the fight.

Saljevic is currently scheduled to fight Robin Enontekio in what will be his second pro fight. If he manages to win, it'll be Saljevic's first win as a professional.

During a recent interview with Frontkick.online, Saljevic recalled the experience of fighting Khamzat Chimaev. He revealed that he underestimated 'Borz' and ended up suffering one of the most crushing defeats of his career:

"I was frustrated. I felt crushed and really sad. I remember crying afterwards. My confidence was through the roof. I really thought I was going to beat him, without knowing anything of his prior experience. He had more experience than me to say the least." [Translation courtesy Frontkick.online]

Check out the interview below:

Belal Muhammad expects Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev to be a striking contest, predicts winner

Belal Muhammad thinks Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev aren't likely to initiate many grappling exchanges in their upcoming clash. Muhammad believes that both men will be wary of each other's grappling prowess and would like to keep the fight on the feet as much as possible.

According to the No.5-ranked UFC welterweight, fans could be in for a back-and-forth explosive slugfest between 'Durinho' and 'Borz'. Muhammad feels the power in Burns' hands will be too much for Khamzat Chimaev to deal with and backs the Brazilian to finish the fight in the second round. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Muhammad said:

"I think Burns finishes him in the second round. I don’t think Khamzat’s going to come out there shooting on Burns. I think it’s going to be more or so on the feet, and Burns, he throws bombs. He’s not afraid to throw hard. I don’t think it’s really going to be a wrestling match between either one of them. I don’t think either one of them is really going to go for the grappling."

Check out Belal Muhammad's interview with ESPN MMA below:

