Watch: Khamzat Chimaev's friend and UFC fighter Guram Kutateladze yells tips at 'Borz' from cageside at UFC 273

Guram Kutateladze is a close friend and training partner of Khamzat Chimaev. As such, he was cheering for 'Borz' from cageside at this past weekend's UFC event.

Chimaev fought Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in a highly-anticipated bout. After three action-packed rounds, ‘Borz’ was awarded a unanimous decision win. The fight was dubbed “the people's main event” and it certainly lived up to general expectations. Both fighters’ performances were praised by the fans and their fellow competitors.

Fans gathered at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and reacted to the action inside the octagon. Chimaev’s friend and fellow UFC fighter Guram Kutateladze not only cheered him on, but also shouted out helpful tips.

Standing with his hands raised in a fighting position, Guram Kutateladze screamed his lungs out. Waving to the left and right, Kutateladze shouted command after command.

First, he shouted at Chimaev to move his head and use his jab. He repeated the command at a later stage of the fight. Kutateladze’s next command to Chimaev was to strike with his left hand. He reminded his friend to raise his hands and use his left jab until the end of the fight.

Watch Guram Kutataledze screaming his lungs out during Khamzat Chimaev's fight below:

Apparently, Guram Kutateladze started shouting wildly and pounding his fists together after the final horn.

‘Georgian Viking’ Guram Kutateladze is a lightweight fighter with a 12-2 MMA record. He's currently riding a nine-fight winning streak. He made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie on October 17, 2020. The Georgian fighter defeated Mateusz Gamrot via a controversial split decision.

Khamzat Chimaev says there's not a lot to learn from Gilbert Burns fight

During the UFC 273 Post-Show, Chimaev joined the ESPN crew to talk about his fight against Burns.

‘Borz’ was asked what he learned from the first decision win of his MMA career. Chimaev replied that there’s not a lot to learn from his victory over the Brazilian.

“You’re not going to learn a lot of things from this fight. Because like, one day I didn’t know what’s gonna happen. That I was waiting for that thing and I’m happy. I’m happy. One side I’m mad because I didn’t finish that guy. Next fight I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna always try to finish that guys."

It looks like despite Burns providing 'Borz' with valuable learning experience, the Chechen-born Swede hasn't taken a lot from it. He's still devoted to fighting in his trademarked offensive style.

Chimaev admitted that in his future bouts, he will still be looking for an opportunity to finish the opponent early.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 273 Post-Show interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard