"I wanna die in the cage" - Khamzat Chimaev sends Israel Adesanya-esque warning ahead of UFC 273 

Khamzat Chimaev is willing to do whatever it takes to get his hand raised every time he enters the octagon. Ahead of his upcoming welterweight clash with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 this weekend, 'Borz' claimed he wants to die inside the cage if that's what it takes to get the job done.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Chimaev is seen taking a breather following a grueling training session. While trying to catch his breath, the Russian-born Swede claimed he's prepared to kill as well as be killed inside the octagon.

He said:

"I wanna die inside the cage."

Chimaev's coach jokingly asked him to make sure he won the title before dying inside the cage, to which 'Borz' responded by saying "of course, coach."

Chimaev's quote about wanting to die inside the octagon is reminiscent of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's famous quote during his interim title fight with Kelvin Gastelum at 236.

After going four rounds with Gastelum in a back-and-forth slugfest, Adesanya knew he had to be willing to lay it all on the line to win the fight. Right before the start of the final round, Adesanya could be seen mouthing the words "You can't beat me. I'm willing to die," while standing across his opponent inside the octagon.

He went on to spectacularly finish the fight in the fifth round, capturing the interim belt.

Darren Till claims Khamzat Chimaev is in peak physical condition ahead of upcoming fight

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till are not only training partners but seem to have developed a great friendship with one another. The pair are often seen hanging out together when they're not training and claim to be best buds. Interestingly, Till confirmed that he'll be present in Chimaev's corner during the latter's clash against Gilbert Burns this weekend.

The Englishman stated that Khamzat Chimaev is in peak physical condition ahead of the clash and claimed the Russian-born Swede is about to reap the rewards for his hard work and perseverance in a week's time. He said:

"In eight days hardwork, perseverance will have paid off for Khamzat and his weight's brilliant, his fitness is brilliant, his gas tank is brilliant and his strength."

Chimaev's title ambitions could get a massive boost if he manages to beat Gilbert Burns on April 9. Burns is currently ranked No.2 in the welterweight division and beating him could establish Chimaev as a top contender.

