"Superhuman level of athlete" - Laura Sanko lauds Khamzat Chimaev as unlike any other fighter

Laura Sanko believes that Khamzat Chimaev is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, the likes of whom rarely grace the octagon. The UFC commentator claimed that 'Borz' brings with him a "superhuman level" of athleticism, performance, personality, and energy into the sport of MMA.

Mcdougal @McdougalFace Khamzat Chimaev midnight training and channelling his inner Muhammad Ali. Feel like we are watching greatness unfold. The whole welterweight division is screwed. #UFC 273 #UFC Khamzat Chimaev midnight training and channelling his inner Muhammad Ali. Feel like we are watching greatness unfold. The whole welterweight division is screwed. #UFC273 #UFC https://t.co/MTVTCeeoyb

Chimaev is currently one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. Despite having fought just four times inside the octagon, the Russian-born Swede is already touted to become a champion down the line. Sanko compared Chimaev's performances in the UFC to former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey's rise in the promotion.

Sanko explained that Rousey picked up several swift knockout wins over the course of her career, dominating most of her opponents inside the cage. At the time, no other female fighter could replicate the same level of success and dominance inside the octagon.

According to Sanko, just like Rousey did at the beginning of her career, Chimaev also has an aura of invincibility surrounding him that's rarely seen in MMA. During an interaction with MMA Fighting, she stated:

"Khamzat Chimaev interjects that superhuman level of athlete, of performance, of persona, of energy into the sport that's honestly pretty rare in MMA. I feel like Ronda Rousey had that because she was finishing people so quickly. I'm not talking about the end of her career but when Ronda was at the beginning of her career, rocketing up to the top, she had that energy because she was doing stuff we'd never seen a woman do before."

Check out the interview below:

Laura Sanko predicts Khamzat Chimaev will be tested like never before at UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev has barely been tested in his first four fights inside the octagon. He has scored spectacular finishes in all of his UFC matches and has conceded just one significant strike in his promotional career so far.

While he seems unbeatable, 'Borz' has never shared the cage with someone as skilled as his upcoming opponent Gilbert Burns. The Brazilian is the No.2-ranked welterweight in the world and a former title challenger. He is by far the toughest opponent of Chimaev's career thus far.

Although she refused to pick a winner for the fight, Sanko claimed Chimaev will definitely be put to the test by 'Durinho':

"We're going to see Khamzat be tested in a way that he certainly never has to this entire point in his career."

Chimaev and Burns will collide in a much-anticipated welterweight matchup at UFC 273 on April 9.

Edited by Aziel Karthak