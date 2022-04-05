If he can't submit Stephen Thompson, I don't think he's gonna catch Khamzat Chimaev - Michael Bisping not confident about Gilbert Burns' chances against 'Borz'

Michael Bisping isn't optimistic about Gilbert Burns' chances against Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent video uploaded to BT Sport's YouTube channel, Bisping previewed the upcoming UFC 273 fight card. While discussing the highly anticipated Burns vs. Chimaev bout, 'The Count' shared his belief that 'Borz' will likely evade the Brazilian's submission skills.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Durinho', Bisping said:

"Gilbert Burns. Oh, great, great jiu-jitsu guy, which he is. Here's the reality. The last time, Gilbert Burns took down Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and controlled him for the entirety of the fight. A solid win over a tough person. The point I'm making though is, I love Gilbert Burns... He's just a great guy. But we have got to be honest. If he can't submit Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, I don't think he's gonna catch Khamzat Chimaev."

Watch BT Sport's UFC 273 preview below:

The UFC is returning to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9 for UFC 273.

The pay-per-view includes two championship bouts. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event will see a bantamweight title unification fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

Belal Muhammad predicts Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad believes that cardio will be the deciding factor in the upcoming fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

In a recent interview with Abz Talks, Muhammad suggested that 'Durinho' can knock anyone out if he lands his powerful overhands or hooks. He did, however, mention that Burns might exhaust himself by becoming overly emotional, referring to 'Durinho's performance against Usman at UFC 258.

Speaking about the outcome of the match, he said:

“I think we’re going to see more of a stand-up fight. We’re going to see more of Khamzat this fight. I don’t think he’s really going to shoot in on Gilbert Burns. I think it’s going to be more stand-up. And I don’t think Gilbert’s really going to shoot on Khamzat. I think it’s going to be both of them standing and banging. And I think we’ll see if it gets to the later rounds, who has the better gas tank.”

Watch Belal Muhammad’s take on Chimaev vs. Burns below:

