"The people's main event" - Michael Bisping insists Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns is UFC 273's uncrowned headliner

Michael Bisping believes that the upcoming matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is the fight MMA fans are most excited about on the UFC 273 card.

'The Count' spoke about the welterweight matchup in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel. He hailed it as the "people's main event" for the April 9 pay-per-view.

"Next week, Khamzat Chimaev-Gilbert Burns goes down. Not in the main event but in many ways, the people's main event. This is a very, very intriguing fight and a lot of people are talking about it. A lot of people are talking about Khamzat Chimaev and a lot of people are interested to see how far he's gonna go."

Chimaev vs. Burns will take place on the main card of UFC 273 on April 9. The event will be headlined by a title fight between 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and 145-pound champ Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will compete in a rematch to unify the UFC bantamweight title.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Alexander Volkanovski was recently asked for his thoughts on Chimaev vs. Burns during an interview with James Lynch.

'The Great' believes the Chechen-born Swede will put on a dominant performance against 'Durinho' at UFC 273.

"Obviously he's [Chimaev] got a lot of hype. So, people that don't really know the sport are expecting him to win but people that really do know the sport are probably [are of the view that], 'Yeah, Burns on the ground, you know world champion., They'll be surprised if Chimaev goes out there and just mauls him and I feel like that's what gonna happen. I feel like that is where Chimaev is at right now. I think he is actually gonna go out there and show some dominant performance, which is gonna be pretty incredible against someone like Burns."

At UFC 273, Volkanovski will defend his UFC belt for the third time against Jung. The 33-year-old has successfully defended the gold against Max Holloway and Brian Ortega, and is unbeaten across his last 20 fights.

