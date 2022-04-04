"There is a reason that man beat Max Holloway twice" - Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Michael Bisping believes Alexander Volkanovski will successfully defend the featherweight title in his upcoming clash against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. Jung and Volkanovski are scheduled to go to war in the headliner of UFC 273 on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Bisping feels that 'The Korean Zombie' will definitely bring the fight to 'The Great' but won't be able to get his hand raised at the end of the fight. 'The Count' pointed out that Volkanovski has two wins over Max Holloway, widely regarded as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history.

If he can beat a world-class striker like Holloway twice, Bisping feels Volkanovski will emerge victorious against Jung. During BT Sport's UFC 273 Preview Show, Bisping said:

"I've got Volkanovski. There's a reason that man beat Max Holloway twice. Max Holloway is special and he did beat Max Holloway twice regardless of what people want to say, regardless of what the Max Holloway fanboys want to say. I think Chan Sung's going to show up, he's going to have a good fight, he's going to make it entertaining, he's going to make it exciting [but] I'm not sure how it's going to happen but I do believe Volkanovski and still...Will be the featherweight champion."

Check out the BT Sport UFC 273 Preview Show below:

Alexander Volkanovski largely backed by bookmakers to retain title at UFC 273

If Chan Sung Jung manages to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 this weekend, it'll be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Volkanovski is heading into the fight as a massive -800 favorite whereas Jung is the overwhelming underdog at +500 (Odds courtesy - FightOdds).

Anthony Romero @ARomeroXVII How much of a chance are y'all giving Chang Sung Jung against Alexander Volkanovski? #UFC273 How much of a chance are y'all giving Chang Sung Jung against Alexander Volkanovski? #UFC273 https://t.co/tvSoR8XzQy

This means that wagering $800 on Volkanovski could earn a person $100 whereas wagering $100 on Jung could earn them $500. Volkanovski is currently on a spectacular 10-fight winning streak inside the octagon. He picked up a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega in his last outing at UFC 266.

'The Korean Zombie' has won three out of his last five fights inside the octagon and picked up a decision win over Dan Ige in his last fight.

Edited by John Cunningham