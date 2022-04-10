Watch: Aleksei Oleinik teaches Jared Vanderaa winning submission in wholesome backstage interaction moments after beating him at UFC 273

Aleksei Oleinik shared a wholesome moment with his UFC 273 opponent, Jared Vanderaa, shortly after submitting him in the first round of their heavyweight clash. The duo was seen discussing his scarf hold submission that forced Vanderaa to tap out.

'The Boa Constrictor' featured in a heavyweight bout on the preliminary card of UFC 273. He managed to overcome Jared Vanderaa by way of submission using a scarf hold in the first round to shatter his three-fight losing streak.

During a backstage interaction, Vanderaa asked Oleinik how he submitted him. In addition to teaching Vanderaa how to get his hooks in while performing the choke, Oleinik even spent time fixing his form as Vanderaa practiced the chokehold.

With his UFC 273 win against Vanderaa, Oleinik inched closer to equalizing heavyweight legend Frank Mir's record of the most submission wins in the heavyweight division. Oleinik now has six submission wins in the promotion, while Mir has eight.

Furthermore, Oleinik tied Mark Coleman for the top spot on the list of most wins (2) using the scarf hold in UFC history.

While in conversation with the media during the post-fight press conference, Aleksei Oleinik offered fans some insight into what it felt like to have his opponent ask for advice right after suffering a loss against him.

He revealed that he was more than happy to teach Vanderaa how to use the chokehold properly, hoping that it won't be used on him in the future. However, he confidently asserted that his opponents might have to try "3,000-10,000 times" to get him to tap out.

"I do the submission many, many, many times. You know, and a little bit, I'm happy because my opponent, UFC fighter, he listened about this. He afraid [of] this and that's why he asked me after fight, 'What is this terrible, terrible Oleinik choke?'"

Watch the post-fight press conference below:

Aleksei Oleinik jokes he might continue fighting for another "5-10 years"

While in conversation with Joe Rogan during the post-fight octagon interview, Aleksei Oleinik was asked how long he planned to compete in the promotion.

At the advanced age of 44, Oleinik jokingly asserted that he still had a decade's worth of fights in him, which is truly impressive considering his storied career in MMA.

Here's what the Russian had to say to Joe Rogan:

"Not too much. Maybe 5-10 years"

Aleksei Oleinik is one of the most experienced and battle-tested fighters in the UFC. The American Top Team product boasts a pro-MMA record of 60-16-1.

As far as his career in the UFC is concerned, Oleinik has competed in 16 bouts, of which he has won nine and lost seven fights. He has competed against some of the biggest names in UFC heavyweight history, including Derrick Lewis, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, and more.

Watch Aleksei Oleinik's interaction with Joe Rogan below:

