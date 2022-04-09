"I would love for her to win" - Sean O'Malley shares his pick on the Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres fight

Sean O’Malley has put forth his prediction for the upcoming women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres that’s set to transpire at UFC 273. In an edition of The BroMalley Show, Sean O'Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley discussed the Dern-Torres matchup. ‘Sugar’ stated:

“Mackenzie Dern versus Tecia Torres. That is a big fight. Tecia Torres is so little and quick. I like Mackenzie Dern. I’ve trained with her for a long time.” ‘Suga’ insinuated that Dern is beautiful and continued, “I would love for her (Dern) to win. But I think Tecia Torres is just gonna be too fast.”

Looking at Torres’ losses, Sean O’Malley highlighted that ‘The Tiny Tornado’ was on a four-fight losing streak from 2018 to 2019. O’Malley emphasized, however, that her aforesaid losses came by way of decision, alluding to the fact that Torres is incredibly hard to finish.

Additionally, ‘Sugar’ pointed out that all those losses came at the hands of top-tier competitors such as Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zhang Weili, and Marina Rodriguez. The UFC bantamweight star also noted that Torres is coming off a win over strawweight mainstay Angela Hill. Presently, Torres is on a three-fight win streak. On that note, Sean O’Malley said:

“Go***mn, that’s a tough one. I like Mackenzie, but I think Tecia might get the job done in like, kind of like a boring decision. I think she’s gonna just do her little thing.”

While Sean O’Malley opined that Torres is likely to defeat Dern, Daniel O’Malley picked Dern to emerge victorious in the much-awaited UFC women’s strawweight clash.

Watch Sean O’Malley address the Dern-Torres matchup in the video below:

Tecia Torres believes she’s a bad matchup for Mackenzie Dern

The No. 7-ranked UFC women’s strawweight Torres will fight the No. 5-ranked Dern at UFC 273 on April 9th. During the UFC 273 media day, Torres asserted that her preparation has been the same as every other fight – sharpening all aspects of her skills, be it striking or grappling.

Torres acknowledged that Mackenzie Dern, a multi-time BJJ world champion, would prefer to fight on the ground, whereas she’d like to strike with Dern. She claimed that Dern won’t take her down easily. Sharing her thoughts on whether other fighters made a mistake by grappling with Dern, Torres said:

“I just think they don’t do the right things to stay away from it at times. I mean, she’s not the best wrestler. Her wrestling is okay. But yeah, I think my game plan and just my style, in general, is a bad matchup for her.”

Watch Torres’ media day appearance in the video below:

Edited by wkhuff20