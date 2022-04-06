Maybe Petr picks him apart earlier - Sean O'Malley on how Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2 could play out at UFC 273 

Sean O'Malley recently offered fans some insight into the upcoming clash between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. He asserted that a lack of pace and pressure from Sterling right from the get-go could cost the reigning bantamweight champion.

During the latest edition of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley speculated as to how the UFC 273 co-main event will play out.

"Well, if [Aljamain Sterling] doesn't come out with that spazzy pace maybe [Petr Yan] picks him apart earlier. I don't know. I think it's gonna be an interesting fight."

In addition to his assessment of the upcoming bantamweight title unification bout, Sean O'Malley revealed that he was considering placing a parlay bet on the underdogs at UFC 273 – Aljamain Sterling, Chan Sung Jung and Gilbert Burns.

Gilbert Burns will lock horns with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. The welterweight clash is expected to be a No. 1 contender's fight, per UFC president Dana White. Apart from the Burns vs. Chimaev and Sterling vs. Yan bouts, the event is also set to feature a featherweight championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung.

UFC 273 is scheduled to take place on April 9, Saturday. The action is set to unfold at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Petr Yan reveals what he plans on eating after his fight against Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan recently opened up on how he plans to celebrate after his UFC 273 clash against Aljamain Sterling. He was seen discussing the matter with his team over dinner in the latest episode of the UFC 273 Embedded Vlog series.

"After the fight I will eat: Burgers, french fries, Coke originals. Maybe, pizza, meat, everything. Turkish desserts, Baklava, with ice-cream, this is the best."

Petr Yan's upcoming clash against Aljamain Sterling is a rematch of their initial fight back in March 2021 at UFC 259. Yan, who entered the fight as the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, was forced to part ways with his title after he struck Sterling with an illegal blow resulting in a disqualification.

'No Mercy' rebounded with a decisive unanimous decision win against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 to win the interim title and set up a rematch with Sterling, this time as the challenger. The Russian will hope to reclaim his title come fight night.

