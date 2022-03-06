Dana White confirms Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a No. 1 contender's fight

Dana White has confirmed that Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 will be a No.1 contender's fight. The winner of the bout will be receiving the next shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

During the UFC 272 main card broadcast, it was officially announced that 'Borz' will be returning to action against Burns, a former title contender. For months, the pair went back-and-forth on social media, teasing a fight against one another.

While speaking to the media during the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Dana White claimed that it made sense for the winner of the Burns-Chimaev bout to fight for the title next.

"Makes sense" - Dana White told The Schmo during the UFC 272 post-fight press conference.

Check out Dana White's UFC 272 post-fight press conference below:

Chimaev was in attendance during the UFC 272 pay-per-view alongside his newest training partner Darren Till. Till is no stranger to the UFC's welterweight division, having previously challenged for the welterweight title in a losing effort against Tyron Woodley.

Colby Covington claims he will "kick" Khamzat Chimaev right down the welterweight rankings

Despite Dana White claiming that Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns will be a No.1 contender's fight in the welterweight division, Colby Covington is still in the mix to fight Kamaru Usman for the third time in the near future.

Heading into the UFC 272 pay-per-view, 'Chaos' claimed that he would destroy Chimaev's hype train and make sure he went down in the welterweight rankings. While speaking to BT Sport, Covington stated:

"Earn your way up and no problem, I'll kick you right back down. I love destroying hype trains, I'm gonna destroy one hype train this weekend in Masvidal, he's never gonna be the same ever again."

Check out Colby Covington's interview on BT Sport below:

UFC 273 will take place on the 9th of April in Jacksonville, Florida. The pay-per-view will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie in a featherweight title showdown.

Edited by C. Naik