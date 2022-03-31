"Gilbert's got the best chance besides Kamaru" - Sean O'Malley weighs in on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Sean O'Malley thinks Gilbert Burns and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman are the two fighters who've got the best chance of beating Khamzat Chimaev inside the octagon.

According to 'Sugar', because Burns is a high-level wrestler, it won't be easy for 'Borz' to outgrapple him in their upcoming clash at UFC 273, set for April 9 in Jacksonville

O'Malley also pointed out that although Chimaev is undefeated inside the octagon, he's yet to face a fighter as highly-skilled as 'Durinho'. Having said that, if Chimaev manages to get past the Brazilian, O'Malley believes he'll establish himself as a legitimate title contender.

During an interaction with Theo Von, the 27-year-old stated:

"I think Gilbert. If someone's going to beat Khamzat, Gilbert's got, you know, the best chance besides Kamaru. Colby [Covington] vs. Khamzat's interesting, but, like, he's never, Khamzat hasn't beat anybody near Gilbert's level, so if he goes there and beats Gilbert, it's like, 'Oh, f**k.'"

Check out Sean O'Malley's appearance on Theo Von's podcast below:

Gilbert Burns believes he'll finish Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev are set to collide in a much-anticipated three-round welterweight bout on April 9 at UFC 273. The pay-per-view event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burns knows he's being pegged as the underdog heading into the fight. Those odds come despite the fact the Brazilian is ranked much higher than Chimaev. However, Burns remains focused on the task at hand and intends on finishing the Chechen-born Swede inside the octagon and derailing his hype train.

Speaking about the fight in an interview with TMZ Sports, Gilbert Burns said he doesn't think the bout will go the distance. According to 'Durinho', he'll get the job done inside the second or third round.

"I think my arm is raised, I don't know how, maybe a submission, maybe a knockout but I don't see a decision. I see a knockout or submission, second round or third round finish."

Catch TMZ Sports' interview with Burns below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard