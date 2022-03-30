"The guy's f**king crazy" - Sean Strickland casts his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Sean Strickland recently hedged his bets for an upcoming bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. The North Carolina native backed the Chechen fighter to defeat 'Durinho' in their welterweight bout.

Burns and Chimaev are slated to collide at UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The action is set to unfold on April 9, Saturday.

While in conversation with The Schmo in a segment titled The Schmo With The Pro, Sean Strickland offered his candid take on why he believes Khamzat Chimaev has what it takes to overcome Gilbert Burns.

Strickland suggested that it was 'Borz's' unique mentality and self-belief that set him apart. Here's what he had to say about Chimaev's upcoming UFC 273 clash against Burns:

"I mean, [Khamzat Chimaev's] just a massive welterweight dude and the guy's, like, the guy's crazy. Like he believes, like he believes in himself so much where I just, I don't think, I don't think [Gilbert Burns] has the tools. I mean, non-biased, yeah. I don't, I think he should run through him."

Catch Sean Strickland's full interaction with The Schmo below:

Sean Strickland reveals why he chose against fighting Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa have been at each other's throats for quite some time, exchanging barbs over social media. However, Strickland went on to sign a contract to fight a fledgling UFC middleweight, Alex Pereira.

In the same conversation with The Schmo, 'Tarzan' revealed why he passed over the opportunity to lock horns with Paulo Costa and settle their virtual beef inside the octagon.

"So let me tell you about why I did not want to fight f***ing [Paulo Costa]. Costa just so you know, just because you could stop running your mouth, I watch you fight Marvin, I will walk through you. I called you out multiple times before anything. And the UFC said, 'F**k no,' meaning I'm gonna beat the s**t out of you. They don't want me to fight you. That's what happened. I will show you the messages of them saying no I can't fight you."

Check out the tweet below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Where is the fag? Where is the fag? In all fairness to Costa I wouldn't call him gay, it was more of a forceful sexual assault by Style bender, I'm just happy he didn't decide to penetrate you.... Jokes aside man you're hard to take seriously. Mma to professional clown, definitely a step up for you... twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA… In all fairness to Costa I wouldn't call him gay, it was more of a forceful sexual assault by Style bender, I'm just happy he didn't decide to penetrate you.... Jokes aside man you're hard to take seriously. Mma to professional clown, definitely a step up for you... twitter.com/BorrachinhaMMA…

The North Carolina native went on to declare that he was open to locking horns with Costa outside the confines of the octagon. He further asserted that 'The Eraser' did not need to make weight for a street fight.

Strickland is currently on a collission course with 'Poatan'. The duo are set to go toe-to-toe against each other at UFC 277. However, the UFC is yet to announce the date and venue of the event.

Edited by David Andrew