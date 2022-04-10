Fans point out that The Korean Zombie's translator left out a significant part of his UFC 273 post-fight statement

It's hard not to feel sorry for 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung following his loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. Jung and Volkanovski fought for undisputed featherweight gold in the headliner of the recently concluded pay-per-view event.

The champ retained the title via TKO in the fourth round after dominating the entire fight. This was Jung's second title fight loss in the UFC. He previously lost to former champ Jose Aldo.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the visibly distraught South Korean said he'd reconsider his future as a pro-fighter. While we do know that there's a possibility that Jung may decide to hang up his gloves, an important message from Jung apparently got lost in translation.

Fans pointed out that the translator for Jung forgot to mention or intentionally omitted the part where he said he doesn't think he can ever fight for the title again. If true, this could be linked to the South Korean questioning his own desire to continue fighting.

kang @jaycaspiankang Pretty sure zombie’s translator left out him saying ‘I now know I can’t be UFC champion’ which I think is merciful Pretty sure zombie’s translator left out him saying ‘I now know I can’t be UFC champion’ which I think is merciful

Martin @MartinC13542081 My heart breaks for Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung. The translator forgot to mention that TKZ stated he no longer believes he can be champion. It was a hell of a run nonetheless. #UFC273 My heart breaks for Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung. The translator forgot to mention that TKZ stated he no longer believes he can be champion. It was a hell of a run nonetheless. #UFC273

EK @EdwardsKim



He told the translator that he doesn’t think that he’s going to be fighting for the championship anymore. He wants to think about what he’s fighting for moving forward.



#UFC273 I think it’s important to share that The Korean Zombie said this in his parting words to Joe Rogan.He told the translator that he doesn’t think that he’s going to be fighting for the championship anymore. He wants to think about what he’s fighting for moving forward. I think it’s important to share that The Korean Zombie said this in his parting words to Joe Rogan.He told the translator that he doesn’t think that he’s going to be fighting for the championship anymore. He wants to think about what he’s fighting for moving forward. #UFC273

Watch The Korean Zombie's octagon interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski outclassed 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273 to retain featherweight title

Volkanovski put up an absolute clinic on the night, dominating the entire fight with both his striking and grappling skills. Volkanovski had caused so much damage to 'The Korean Zombie' that the fight was stopped at the beginning of the fourth round despite the latter being on his feet.

True to his popular nickname, Jung showed incredible heart, resilience and a granite chin to last as long as he did. However, 'The Great' clearly made him look like he didn't belong in there with the champ.

Volkanovski outstruck Jung by a huge margin, landing 138 significant strikes with 64.8% accuracy whereas 'The Koran Zombie' only managed to land 48 significant strikes in the entire fight with 38.4% accuracy. The Australian also managed to secure four takedowns in the fight, thereby dominating his opponent in all aspects of the fight.

