UFC 273 tickets: How much do they cost?

The UFC is all set to host two title match fights at UFC 273.

The event is scheduled to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tickets for the event are priced as low as $341 for the standard tickets, while the best seats are priced at around $8719. One can book their tickets at ticketsmaster.com. Ticket purchases are limited to 12 due to the limited number of tickets available.

Tickets first went on sale for UFC Fight Club members and were later made available to the UFC Newsletter subscribers. The ones left were later released for the general public.

UFC 273 main card

With two title fights and one of MMA's most exciting contenders, UFC 273 surely promises to be a barn-burner.

The main card for the UFC 273 pay-per-view will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung, as well as a bantamweight title unification bout between undisputed champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan.

A welterweight match between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, as well as a strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres and a middleweight contest between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov, was also made official.

The bout between Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' was set up after a trilogy bout between Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway was canceled due to Holloway's injuries.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan first met at UFC 259 where Yan lost the bantamweight title via disqualification, marking the first time in the promotion's history that a championship was handed over through disqualification. Last October, Sterling had to withdraw from a rematch at UFC 267 due to a neck issue. Instead, Yan won the interim title by defeating Cory Sandhagen.

Gilbert Burns won a decisive decision over Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC 264, while Chimaev is on a four-fight win streak in the promotion with Jingliang Li being his latest opponent at UFC 267.

Check out the main card below:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Edited by wkhuff20