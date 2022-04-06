Khamzat Chimaev is a great fighter, but Gilbert Burns is a beast - Vicente Luque says people are underestimating 'Durinho' ahead of UFC 273

Vicente Luque thinks Gilbert Burns is being slept on ahead of his welterweight bout against rising star Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273.

Although Burns is considerably higher ranked than his opponent, he finds himself as a massive underdog heading into Saturday's pay-per-view event. 'Durinho' is currently listed as the +385 underdog on online sportsbook DraftKings.

The odds may not be in Burns' favor, but that hasn't stopped Luque from believing that his teammate can do the unthinkable on April 9. During an interview with ESPN MMA's Marc Raimondi, Luque said:

"I do believe he's gonna get a win. I think he has been... I know he has been getting ready super well for this fight and he's a beast, man. Everybody talks about [Khamzat] Chimaev. I do think Chimaev is a great fighter. But you wanna talk about a beast? You wanna talk about somebody that can go in there and really put people in danger? That's Gilbert Burns and he has shown it time and time again in the UFC. So I think people underestimate him, but that's how things go and I think he's gonna surprise everyone."

Check out Vicente Luque's take on Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:

Vicente Luque reveals why he'll be rooting for Gilbert Burns against Khamzat Chimaev

The outcome of Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev is something that is likely to affect Vicente Luque's path to the title.

A Burns win would be the best-case scenario for Luque as it would mean Chimaev would likely have to take a backseat to him as the No.1 contender. However, Luque revealed that he'll be rooting for his fellow Brazilian regardless of how it affects his title aspirations.

According to 'The Silent Assassin':

"Even if Chimaev wouldn't jump the line, that would always help me, man. We're brothers. Whenever he wins, that gives me extra motivation. So we're fighting back-to-back. He's gonna fight in April 9, I'm fighting April 16. Regardless of anything... If he wins, it's just extra motivation for me. And there is a plus that yeah, probably that would be a better path for me to get to that title. So, definitely I'll be cheering for him."

Burns is also confident in his ability to pull off an upset against the undefeated prospect. During an interview with Chisanga Malata, the Brazilian vowed to put an end to Chimaev's hype once and for all.

