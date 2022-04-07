"Let's fight naked" - Watch Khamzat Chimaev troll "small" Gilbert Burns in backstage interaction

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns ran into each other ahead of their UFC 273 clash. As they were both sporting just towels, 'Borz' offered Burns to fight him naked.

Chimaev also found the Brazilian to be small and advised him to eat more. Additionally, the Swede urged Burns to show him some power, which 'Durinho' promised to do come fight night. 'Borz' told the former welterweight title contender:

"Ah, I've got you now. Come we'll fight naked. You wanna fight me naked? Ah, you're small brother. You have to eat much brother. Eat banana brother, chocolate. Show me some power."

Watch the interaction between Chimaev and Burns below:

Khamzat Chimaev currently boasts an unblemished 10-0 record which includes four UFC wins. While Chimaev has finished all of his opponents till now, it is safe to say that were hardly of Burns' caliber.

The former welterweight contender saw a stellar five-fight winning streak snapped in a failed title bid against Kamaru Usman. Burns has since bounced back with a dominant decision win over Stephen Thompson and will be looking to get back in title contention with a win over Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev wants to jump the title queue

Khamzat Chimaev started his UFC journey with four consecutive bonus winning performances that saw him thrown into the welterweight title mix. 'Borz' believes he is deserving of an immediate title shot if he can come out with his hands raised against Gilbert Burns.

While the UFC is targeting a title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards in July, Chimaev has no issues jumping the queue ahead of 'Rocky'. According to the Swede, nobody is interested in Usman vs. Edwards as they are both unknown. The 27-year old said during the UFC 273 media day:

“If they do that fight, [does] somebody care about that fight? I don’t think so. Dana White want to make that fight? Leon Edwards, nobody know that guy. Usman, he’s the same. Nobody want to see that guys. Everyone want to see me there, smash them both. [Edwards] almost lose his last fight to Nate Diaz, the skinny guy. Five rounds, and last round he gets tired. If he gets tired against Diaz, what I gonna do with this guy? He’s gonna get tired after first minute. I’m gonna knock him out. This guy not my level."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's appearance at the UFC 273 media day below:

Edited by David Andrew