UFC 273: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (April 9, 2022)?

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie is set to go down this Saturday, April 9, from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The pay-per-view event features two title fights and a series of intriguing match-ups for MMA fans.

On top of the main card, Chan Sung Jung will step up to featherweight champion Alexander Volk in a bid to capture his first-ever UFC belt. This will be the South Korean's second attempt at featherweight gold since failing to capture the belt nearly nine years ago against Jose Aldo.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling will look for a more satisfying finish when he takes on interim titleholder Petr Yan in a much-anticipated rematch.

In one of the event’s biggest fights, rising star Khamzat Chimaev will go up against former title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns.

In another exciting bout, No. 7-ranked women's bantamweight Raquel Pennington will face No. 4-ranked contender Aspen Ladd. Raquel Pennington has stepped up to replace the original opponent for Ladd, Irene Aldana.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can watch the UFC 273 pay-per-view card in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

United States

Early prelims and the pay-per-view will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription as well as access to the UFC pay-per-view.

For the UFC 273 prelims, viewers can tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 273 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The UFC 273 main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie preview video below:

