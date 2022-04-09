UFC 273: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (April 9, 2022)?

The UFC is heading to Jacksonville, Florida for its next big event, UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie. The action will go down this Saturday, April 9, and the fight fans are in for a treat.

The pay-per-view packs a punch with two title bouts and marks the return of one of the promotion's most-hyped prospects.

At the top of the fight card, No.4-ranked contender Chan Sung Jung will look to capture his first UFC title when he takes on featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. The fight is Jung's second crack at the featherweight gold after his loss to Jose Aldo back in 2013.

The UFC 273 co-headliner will feature a bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan. Both fighters will look to make a statement after a controversial ending to their original bout last year.

In another exciting matchup, Gilbert Burns will make his first UFC appearance this year, after accepting a bout that not many fighters have been willing to take. The Brazilian will step inside the octagon against the red-hot Khamzat Chimaev, who has been nothing short of impressive throughout his professional MMA career.

Further down the card, Raquel Pennington and Aspen Ladd will meet in a women's bantamweight bout to prove that they have what it takes to compete for the 135-pound strap.

UFC 273 - Timings

Here are the UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, April 9. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, April 9. The prelims follow at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, April 10, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, April 10 in India before UFC 273 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 3:30 AM IST followed by the prelims at 5:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 7:30 AM IST.

Edited by Aziel Karthak