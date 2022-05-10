Tony Ferguson's never looked this good - Chael Sonnen believes 'El Cucuy' "succeeded" in UFC 274 fight and won first round against Michael Chandler

Chael Sonnen is of the opinion that Tony Ferguson's performance at UFC 274 was a success, despite his knockout loss against Michael Chandler.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, Ferguson's goal was to prove that he still belonged in the octagon and not necessarily win. That being the case, Sonnen believes 'El Cucuy' passed the test with flying colors. Sonnen, during an episode of his YouTube show, said:

"[Michael] Chandler really needed to go out and win, Tony [Ferguson] did not. Tony needed to look good. If he could win a round, huge success. He wins the fight, massive upset. I think he was three-and-a-half or even a four-to-one underdog. But Tony was playing a different game. Tony's litmus test and what he needed to do proved and show to our community than what Chandler needed to do to prove and show."

All three judges scored the first round 10-9 in favor of the former interim lightweight champ. Sonnen agreed with them, saying Ferguson's round one was a positive sign for 'El Cucuy,' regardless of the final result. 'The American Gangster' added:

"Tony succeeded. I do not have the scorecards in front of me. That's out there somewhere, I don't have it. I think Tony won the first round. I mean, that's official one way or another, right? It's not our opinion at this point. I think Tony won the first round."

After going on an illustrious run of 12 straight wins, Ferguson suffered his fourth consecutive loss at the hands of Chandler on Saturday night. It was the first time Ferguson has been put to sleep in his 14-year professional MMA career.

Charles Oliveira offers to train with Tony Ferguson after KO loss to Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity. Once regarded as a journeyman, the Brazilian went 8-8 from December 2010 to December 2017. Right now, though, Oliveira has blossomed into the top 155-pounder in the UFC with 11 consecutive victories under his belt.

Having had that experience, Oliveira believes he can help Tony Ferguson get his career back on track after his devastating loss to Michael Chandler. Taking to Twitter, 'Do Bronx' wrote:

"We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot [Tony Ferguson]. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"! If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!"

#UFC We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother! We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!#UFC https://t.co/hNyd4wbLZd

