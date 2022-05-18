He was trying to sell the fight, he deserves respect - Charles Oliveira addresses Justin Gaethje's pre-fight comments before UFC 274

Charles Oliveira won't harbor any ill will towards Justin Gaethje for his pre-fight comments heading into their recently concluded fight at UFC 274. Heading into the fight, 'The Highlight' accused Oliveira of being a "quitter" during the early stages of his UFC career and claimed that "once a coward, always a coward."

Gaethje was forced to eat his words after being submitted via rear-naked choke in the first round of his fight with Oliveira. Despite proving him wrong, 'Do Bronx' feels that Gaethje deserves respect as a competitor and claims he only said the things he said in order to sell the fight.

Masai Lincoln @MasaiLincoln ‍ I forgot Oliveira put Gaethje in a body triangle too, arguably the best BJJ practitioner in MMA history I forgot Oliveira put Gaethje in a body triangle too, arguably the best BJJ practitioner in MMA history 😮‍💨 https://t.co/IWAC5dEln7

During an interview with Canal Encarada, translated via Brazilian MMA Legends, the 32-year-old stated:

"Justin said some things wanting to, like I said, he's a good guy but wanting to sell more pay-per-views. He was trying to sell somehow. Everyone sells in their own way. Man, I really like everything that happened, how it happened, the way it happened. He talked to us inside the cage. After that, at the time of my interview, he hugged me, greeted me and congratulated me once more, so he still deserves all the respect in the world. He is a very tough guy."

Watch Charles Oliveira's comments on Justin Gaethje below:

Charles Oliveira explains why he is full of respect for Tony Ferguson

Charles Oliveira respects and admires his former opponent and fellow lightweight contender Tony Ferguson. Ferguson and Oliveira fought each other at UFC 256 back in 2020 when 'Do Bronx' picked up a dominant unanimous decision win over 'El Cucuy'.

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!



#UFC We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother! We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"!If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!#UFC https://t.co/hNyd4wbLZd

Since then, Oliveira claims Ferguson has always been respectful to him and that's why he wishes to help him end his losing streak inside the octagon by training together:

"Tony is a guy that since we fought, since then, he always treated me well. Even there on fight week, he just asked the guys to encourage me because he thought I was too big, too strong and wouldn't make weight... He is a guy who deserves all my respect. Like I said, if he needs anything that my team or I could do for him, we'll be here."

Oliveira and Ferguson are currently on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their careers. The Brazilian is currently on an incredible 12-fight win streak whereas Ferguson has lost his last four fights inside the octagon.

