UFC 274 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje will be the next pay-per-view offering from the world's premier MMA promotion, and it is stacked with a series of intriguing matchups.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It will serve up five fights on the main card, including two title bouts.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira will put his lightweight title on the line against No.1-ranked contender and former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' will have his second opportunity to capture the 155-pound gold after falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2020.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a women's strawweight title clash between Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza. 'Cookie Monster', who is 8-3 since her 2014 win over Namajunas, will now look to go 2-0 up against the reigning champion.

In another exciting bout, No.5-ranked contender Michael Chandler will take on the No.7-ranked Tony Ferguson. Neither fighter is in their best form, but it's an excellent addition to the main card as both lightweights are in dire need of a win.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC 274 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC 274 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire UFC 274 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 274 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC 274 early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC 274 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can also add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Edited by Aziel Karthak