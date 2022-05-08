UFC 274 prelims: Full results and highlights

The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, hosted the UFC 274 event on May 7. With two title fights at the top, the fight card was stacked from top to bottom.

The prelims featured several noteworthy fighters and matchups. Brandon Royval took on Matt Schnell in a flyweight bout in the UFC 274 prelims. A welterweight scrap between UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo and Danny Roberts also took place on the prelims card.

Apart from that, fighters like Lupita Godinez, Macy Chiasson, Norma Dumont, Tracy Cortez, and Blagoy Ivanov also competed on the prelimsand early prelims card.

UFC 274 prelims results

Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via submission [guillotine choke] (2:14 of Round 1)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 274 early prelims results

Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp via KO (2:35 of Round 1)

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

C.J. Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 20-26)

Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 274 prelims highlights

In the prelims of UFC 274, 43-year-old Francisco Trinaldo proved that he still has a lot left in the tank. 'Massaranduba' overwhelmed his opponent Danny Roberts for the majority of the fight and eventually got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Macy Chiasson ended Norma Dumont's three-fight winning streak by winning their catchweight bout via split decision. Chiasson put her improved wrestling and grappling prowess on display to negate the danger of Dumont's heavy shots.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC274 Chiasson casi toma la espalda en este segundo round Chiasson casi toma la espalda en este segundo round👊 #UFC274 https://t.co/sXkNxoBCiT

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC274 Macy Chiasson logra la victoria sobre Norma Dumont por decisión dividida Macy Chiasson logra la victoria sobre Norma Dumont por decisión dividida 🙌 #UFC274 https://t.co/Yzl9ft8IzM

The flyweight scrap between Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell, although short-lived, was a highly-thrilling affair. After surviving some heavy shots and a submission attempt by Schnell, Royval caught 'Danger' in a guillotine choke and submitted him in the first round.

After a hiatus of nearly two years, Blagoy Ivanov returned to action in a heavyweight fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. The fight went the full distance, and Ivanov edged out a unanimous decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC274 Blagoy Ivanov regresa victorioso tras derrotar a Marcos Rogerio De Lima por decisión unánime Blagoy Ivanov regresa victorioso tras derrotar a Marcos Rogerio De Lima por decisión unánime💯 #UFC274 https://t.co/XwTum45Ftw

Andre Fialho made quick work of Cameron VanCamp and finished him in the opening round via KO. The 28-year-old has now won two fights in a row in the UFC, both via first-round knockouts.

Tracy Cortez handed Melissa Gatto the first loss of her MMA career by scoring a unanimous decision victory in the prelims. With the win, Cortez extended her winning streak to ten.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol ha derrotado a Melissa Gatto por decisión unánime #UFC274 Frente a su gente @TracyCortezmma ha derrotado a Melissa Gatto por decisión unánime Frente a su gente @TracyCortezmma 🇺🇸🇲🇽 ha derrotado a Melissa Gatto por decisión unánime🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/tiC4xGwB1U

C.J. Vergara and Kleydson Rodrigues engaged in a close back-and-forth flyweight contest. The highly-competitive fight ended in a split decision victory for Vergara.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC274 Comienza el juego sobre la lona en este último round Comienza el juego sobre la lona en este último round💥 #UFC274 https://t.co/j231gLlV75

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFC274 En una aguerrida pelea @cjvergara1991 se lleva la contienda sobre Kleydson Rodrigues por decisión dividida En una aguerrida pelea @cjvergara1991 se lleva la contienda sobre Kleydson Rodrigues por decisión dividida👏 #UFC274 https://t.co/EWPfUqGQ9M

Rising prospect Lupita Godinez outclassed Ariane Carnelossi for 15 minutes and scored a dominant decision victory. 'Loopy' won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

A bantamweight bout between Journey Newson and Fernie Garcia opened up the prelims card for UFC 274. Newson, who failed to score a victory in his last three fights, returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over Garcia.

