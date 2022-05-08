×
Create
Notifications

UFC 274 prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC 274 prelims results [Image credits: ufc.com]
UFC 274 prelims results [Image credits: ufc.com]
reaction-emoji
Puneet Sharma
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 08, 2022 08:02 AM IST
News

The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, hosted the UFC 274 event on May 7. With two title fights at the top, the fight card was stacked from top to bottom.

The prelims featured several noteworthy fighters and matchups. Brandon Royval took on Matt Schnell in a flyweight bout in the UFC 274 prelims. A welterweight scrap between UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo and Danny Roberts also took place on the prelims card.

Apart from that, fighters like Lupita Godinez, Macy Chiasson, Norma Dumont, Tracy Cortez, and Blagoy Ivanov also competed on the prelimsand early prelims card.

UFC 274 prelims results

Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via submission [guillotine choke] (2:14 of Round 1)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 274 early prelims results

Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp via KO (2:35 of Round 1)

Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

C.J. Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lupita Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 20-26)

Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 274 prelims highlights

In the prelims of UFC 274, 43-year-old Francisco Trinaldo proved that he still has a lot left in the tank. 'Massaranduba' overwhelmed his opponent Danny Roberts for the majority of the fight and eventually got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

El veterano @Massarandubamma logra aplicar castigo abriendo el segundo round😯 #UFC274 https://t.co/1xnR1yzwd7
Poderosos los jabs de @Massarandubamma 👊 #UFC274 https://t.co/OF76x29DPk
Increíble pelea💥 @Massarandubamma vence a Danny Roberts por decisión unánime para cerrar las prelims #UFC274 https://t.co/Wo8glIr1Ct

Macy Chiasson ended Norma Dumont's three-fight winning streak by winning their catchweight bout via split decision. Chiasson put her improved wrestling and grappling prowess on display to negate the danger of Dumont's heavy shots.

Chiasson casi toma la espalda en este segundo round👊 #UFC274 https://t.co/sXkNxoBCiT
Saliendo con urgencia en este round @NormaDumont5 pero Chiasson logra el derribo #UFC274 https://t.co/AAdn05WfJl
Macy Chiasson logra la victoria sobre Norma Dumont por decisión dividida 🙌 #UFC274 https://t.co/Yzl9ft8IzM

The flyweight scrap between Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell, although short-lived, was a highly-thrilling affair. After surviving some heavy shots and a submission attempt by Schnell, Royval caught 'Danger' in a guillotine choke and submitted him in the first round.

Explosivo comienzo para esta batalla💥 #UFC274 https://t.co/GyQJbymWVU
LO SOMETIÓ🔥🔥🔥 @brandonroyval consigue su novena sumisión de manera impresionante #UFC274 https://t.co/S1prWG6kAg

After a hiatus of nearly two years, Blagoy Ivanov returned to action in a heavyweight fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. The fight went the full distance, and Ivanov edged out a unanimous decision.

Poniendo en apuros a Ivanov @pezao011 esta en la zona🤛 #UFC274 https://t.co/FB5aI4u6ap
Estamos viendo un peleón entre pesos completos💪 #UFC274 https://t.co/jvGrl9S2wA
Blagoy Ivanov regresa victorioso tras derrotar a Marcos Rogerio De Lima por decisión unánime💯 #UFC274 https://t.co/XwTum45Ftw

Andre Fialho made quick work of Cameron VanCamp and finished him in the opening round via KO. The 28-year-old has now won two fights in a row in the UFC, both via first-round knockouts.

INCREIBLE💥💥💥 @andrefialhojr1 lo termina con nocaut en el primer round🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/vdC7xMLRDy

Tracy Cortez handed Melissa Gatto the first loss of her MMA career by scoring a unanimous decision victory in the prelims. With the win, Cortez extended her winning streak to ten.

Gran golpeo y derribo de @melissagattoufc en este segundo round #UFC274 https://t.co/ddx3isnrnt
Se logra escapar de la sumisión @TracyCortezmma#UFC274 https://t.co/bjd8UW1spd
Frente a su gente @TracyCortezmma 🇺🇸🇲🇽 ha derrotado a Melissa Gatto por decisión unánime🔥 #UFC274 https://t.co/tiC4xGwB1U

C.J. Vergara and Kleydson Rodrigues engaged in a close back-and-forth flyweight contest. The highly-competitive fight ended in a split decision victory for Vergara.

Duros golpes conectan en este primer round🤛 #UFC274 https://t.co/7RrNxHSFbN
Logrando lastimarlo @cjvergara1991 ahora el atacante👊 #UFC274 https://t.co/P5wg8cRiOx
Comienza el juego sobre la lona en este último round💥 #UFC274 https://t.co/j231gLlV75
En una aguerrida pelea @cjvergara1991 se lleva la contienda sobre Kleydson Rodrigues por decisión dividida👏 #UFC274 https://t.co/EWPfUqGQ9M

Rising prospect Lupita Godinez outclassed Ariane Carnelossi for 15 minutes and scored a dominant decision victory. 'Loopy' won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

Imponiéndose sobre la lona @Loopygodinez ya aplica la presión #UFC274 https://t.co/UnmMKULejK
Increíble lo de @Loopygodinez ❗❗❗ #UFC274 https://t.co/HI0NnmOmLu
Empezando el round @Loopygodinez continúa su control🙌 #UFC274 https://t.co/3UbAZQ7CkN
DOMINANTE👊 @Loopygodinez derrota a Ariane Carnelossi por decisión unánime en una fascinante exhibición🇲🇽 #UFC274 https://t.co/7PQtbVhwrx

A bantamweight bout between Journey Newson and Fernie Garcia opened up the prelims card for UFC 274. Newson, who failed to score a victory in his last three fights, returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over Garcia.

Empiezan a volar los golpes en esta contienda🤛 #UFC274 https://t.co/dEShEGcnYe
Gran derribo de @journeyj135ufc en este round definitivo #UFC274 https://t.co/XIm8PMBpAS
Also Read Article Continues below
De manera convincente @journeyj135ufc vence a Fernie Garcia por decisión unánime💯 #UFC274 https://t.co/5v45oGT83y

Edited by Avinash Tewari
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी