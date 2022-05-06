UFC 274: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (May 7, 2022)?

The UFC is heading to Phoenix, Arizona for its next big pay-per-view event, UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje. The action will go down this Saturday, May 7 from the Footprint Center and fans are in for a treat.

The event packs a deep lineup of fights topped by a lightweight title clash between 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira and No.1-ranked contender Justin Gaethje. 'Do Bronx' will look to make his second successful title defense this Saturday. Meanwhile, Gaethje will have his second shot at the 155-pound gold after falling to former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight preview below:

A strawweight title showdown will take co-main event honors. Champion Rose Namajunas will look to make her second title defense when she fights former champion Carla Esparza. Namajunas will have the opportunity to avenge her loss to Esparza from their original bout in December 2014.

The main card will also play host to a high-stakes matchup between former Bellator champion Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. Both lightweights will head into the fight in desperate need of a victory to snap losing streaks.

In another exciting matchup, 54-fight veteran Donald Cerrone will return to action to take on Joe Lauzon in a welterweight showdown.

UFC 274 - Timings

Here are the UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, May 7. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, May 7. The prelims follow at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, May 8, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, May 8 in India before UFC 274 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 3:30 AM IST followed by the prelims at 5:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 7:30 AM IST.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at the event:

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Full card

Here are the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary card

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

