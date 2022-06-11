UFC 275 weigh-in results: All fighters on the card make weight

UFC 275 is almost upon us, and unlike the Charles Oliveira fiasco at UFC 274, all the fighters made the mandatory weight. However, the main-card bout between Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape has been canceled.

The UFC officially confirmed that the bout was off after Bontorin struggled with "weight management issues," as per MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn on Twitter.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohn



Tough blow to the PPV lineup. Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape has been scrapped from the #UFC275 lineup due to "weight management issues" for Bontorin, a UFC PR official confirms to @MMAJunkie Tough blow to the PPV lineup. Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape has been scrapped from the #UFC275 lineup due to "weight management issues" for Bontorin, a UFC PR official confirms to @MMAJunkie.Tough blow to the PPV lineup.

The card definitely suffers not having Bontorin and Kape square off in the flyweight division. However, the show must go on and all the other fighters are set to go after making weight.

Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka both weighed in at 205lbs, with the Czech fighter set to challenge Teixeira for the light heavyweight championship. The only other title fight on the card also went smoothly. Valentina Shevchenko came in 0.5lbs lighter than Taila Santos, who weighed in at 125lbs.

UFC 275 also hosts another highly anticipated women's bout, with Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang both looking for a title shot next. Both fighters weighed in at 116lbs.

The main card also sees Andre Fialho take on Jake Matthews, with both fighters coming in at 170.5lbs. Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev is the first fight on the main card. Emeev weighed in a little heavier than Della Maddalena, with the Russian coming in at 171lbs, compared to the Australian's 170.5lbs.

Watch the UFC 275 weigh-ins below:

All of the fighters on the undercard came in at the same weight as their opponents, apart from Batgerel Danaa and Kyung Ho Kang. The Korean fighter hit the scales 1 lbs heavier than Danaa, who weighed in at 135lbs.

Chael Sonnen gives Jiri Prochazka's method to victory at UFC 275

While Chael Sonnen was giving his official prediction on his YouTube channel, he laid out how Jiri Prochazka can beat the current light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

Sonnen respects the Czech's striking ability and power, but worries about the fighter in the later rounds. The former UFC fighter said this about the challenger's chances:

"Prochazka has some interesting striking. It comes from different angles, and he generates a ton of power. The other side to Prochazka is if he doesn’t get it done in the first five minutes, his chances of getting it done at all greatly diminishes."

Watch Sonnen give his official prediction for Teixeira vs. Prochazka below:

Sonnen believes Prochazka will be the most dangerous in the very first round, but after that, he feels it'll only get tougher for him. 'The Bad Guy' also hinted that Teixeira's experience will help him manage his energy better than Prochazka.

The former UFC star predicted that due to the champion's long career and experience, the Brazilian will remain the lightweight king when all is said and done at UFC 275.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far