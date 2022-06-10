Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape reportedly scrapped from UFC 275 card after the Brazilian was taken to hospital

UFC 275 reportedly lost another fight from the weekend's Singapore pay-per-view fight card. The Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape flyweight bout has reportedly been canceled owing to Bontorin's weight-cutting issues.

According to Marcel Dorff of Eurosport NL, the Brazilian was hospitalized earlier in the day due to kidney stone issues, which prevented the fighter from successfully completing the weight cut.

Marcel Dorff of Eurosport NL reported that Rogerio Bontorin was transported to the hospital earlier in the morning, and the Bontorin vs. Kape fight appeared to be missing from the PPV card visual during the Road to UFC broadcast.

Bontorin is a former Northern Brazil jiu-jitsu champion. Having failed to get a win in his last four outings, success in the weekend's fight was crucial for the No.8-ranked flyweight contender.

MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn confirmed the cancellation of the fight on his Twitter:

Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie confirmed that Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape has been scrapped from the UFC 275 lineup due to "weight management issues" for Bontorin.

The other half of the canceled fight, Manel Kape was on a two-fight win streak coming into UFC 275. Kape, a former Rinzin and Knock Out Championship bantamweight champion, is ranked 14 in the UFC flyweight division.

At this point, it has not been confirmed whether any other fight will be promoted to the pay-per-view card.

Welterweight bout gets scrapped from UFC 275

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka sees yet another fight getting canceled from the weekend's card. This time around, the early prelims welterweight bout between Orion Cosce and Mike Mathetha has been scrapped from the event.

BJPENN.com reported that the bout will not go ahead due to an injury sustained by the 33-year-old Mathetha.

This is the second consecutive time a fight between the two has been scrapped. The duo were originally supposed to clash at UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 but Cosce had to pull out due to an injury.

The troubled match-up has now reportedly been rebooked for UFC 277: Nunes vs. Pena 2 in Dallas, Texas scheduled for July 30, 2022.

This weekend's bout would have been Mike Mathetha's second-ever appearance for the promotion. The Zimbabwe-born fighter would have been looking to get his first victory in the UFC if he hadn't had to pull out.

The 27-year-old American Orion Cosce was also coming off his only career loss into the weekend's fight. The clash would have also marked his second fight with the promotion. Cosce is an alumnus of the famed Dana White's Contender Series.

