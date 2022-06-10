UFC 275: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (June 11, 2022)?

The UFC is heading to Kallang, Singapore for its next big pay-per-view event, UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka. The action will go down on June 12 (June 11 in the US) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and fans are in for a treat.

The pay-per-view packs a deep lineup of fights topped by a light heavyweight title showdown between reigning 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira and No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka. The championship bout will mark the Brazilian's first title defense since capturing the light heavyweight gold by submitting Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 last October.

A flyweight championship showdown will take co-main event honors as Valentina Shevchenko looks to make her seventh successful title defense against a rising Taila Santos.

In another intriguing matchup, former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will clash in a much-anticipated rematch from their epic encounter at UFC 248 in March 2020.

UFC 275 - Timings

Here are the UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The early prelims will kick off at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, June 11. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, June 11. The prelims will follow at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, June 12, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, June 12 in India before UFC 275 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 4 AM IST followed by the prelims at 5:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 7:30 AM IST.

Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight preview below:

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title bout)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight title bout)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women's strawweight bout)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape (flyweight bout)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight bout)

Preliminary card

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight bout)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight bout)

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia (lightweight bout)

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight bout)

