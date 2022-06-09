UFC Fight Tonight: June 11, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at UFC 275

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka will take place at the Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Saturday, June 12 (June 11 in the US). Stacked with two title fights and a series of exciting matchups, the pay-per-view event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka.

The co-headliner will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her flyweight title against rising prospect Taila Santos.

The main card will also feature a long-awaited rematch between former UFC women's strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka main card fighters

Check out the entire UFC 275 main card, which is scheduled to get underway on June 11 at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

UFC 275 main card:

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title bout)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight title bout)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women's strawweight bout)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape (flyweight bout)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight bout)

Watch the UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight preview below:

Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira (33-7) will head into UFC 275 looking to make his first successful title defense. The 42-year-old captured the belt by defeating Jan Blachowicz via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 267 last October. The Brazilian will enter the main-event championship bout on the back of a six-fight win streak.

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) will be fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title in his third UFC bout this weekend. 'Denisa' is on an impressive 12-fight win streak, which includes 11 stoppages.

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) marked her sixth consecutive title defense with a TKO win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 in September. The UFC women's pound-for-pound No.1 fighter will look to further solidify her status when she faces a relative newcomer in Taila Santos.

Taila Santos

Taila Santos (19-1) lost her promotional debut via unanimous decision in 2019 but rattled off four consecutive wins thereafter, capped by a first-round submission of Joanne Wood last November. The Brazilian will look to pull off a huge upset when she takes on 'Bullet'.

Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili (21-3) dropped the UFC women's strawweight title to Rose Namajunas after getting viciously knocked out in the first round of their bout in April 2021. 'Magnum' failed to recapture the title when the pair clashed for a second time in November, losing via split decision.

The Chinese star now has the opportunity to get back into title contention when she rematches another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk this weekend.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) will make her first UFC appearance in over two years at the upcoming pay-per-view. The 34-year-old will look to avenge her loss to Zhang Weili after suffering a split-decision loss in her last promotional outing in March 2020.

Rogerio Bontorin

Rogerio Bontorin (16-4) is winless in his last four UFC appearances, which includes a no-contest against Matt Schnell. His most recent loss came against Brandon Royval via split decision in January. The Brazilian could be sent packing if he fails to dispatch his next opponent in their upcoming matchup.

Manel Kape

Manel Kape (17-6) is fresh off two straight stoppage wins, with his most recent victory coming over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in December. 'Starboy' is currently 2-2 under the UFC banner.

Jack Della Maddalena

A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) is riding an 11-fight win streak. The Australian will make his sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday after dispatching Pete Rodriguez with a first-round TKO in January. The 25-year-old will attempt to go 2-0 in the promotion against an opponent who is determined to rebound from his recent loss.

Ramazan Emeev

Ramazan Emee (20-5) will look to bounce back from his split decision loss to Danny Roberts last October. 'Gorets' is 5-2 in the UFC, with all of his bouts going the distance. The Makhachkala native will attempt to register his first stoppage win under the promotional banner when he faces a streaking Della Maddalena in the potential main card opener at UFC 275 this weekend.

