UFC Fight Tonight: June 11, 2022 - Know the prelim fighters competing at UFC 275

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka is set to take place inside the Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sunday, June 12 (June 11 in America). The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Glover Teixeira and No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka.

In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her title on the line against rising prospect Taila Santos.

Also on the main card, former UFC women's strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will meet in a rematch from their classic 2020 bout.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with intriguing matchups.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka preliminary card fighters

Check out the entire UFC 275 preliminary card, which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 11 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

UFC 275 preliminary card:

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight bout)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight bout)

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia (lightweight bout)

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight bout)

Watch the UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight preview below:

Seung Woo Choi

Seung Woo Choi (10-4) went on a three-fight win streak but eventually fell via second-round submission to Alex Caceres in his most recent outing last October. The South Korean is 3-3 in the promotion.

Joshua Culibao

Joshua Culibao (9-1) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nuerdanbieke Shayilan in May 2021. Prior to this win, 'Kuya' had one draw in October 2020 and a TKO loss in his promotional debut in February earlier that year.

Brendan Allen

A product of Dana Whilte's Contender Series, Brendan Allen rebounded from his TKO loss against Chris Curtis last December with a submission win over Sam Alvey in February. 'All In' is currently 3-1 in the promotion.

Jacob Malkoun

After falling short in his UFC debut in October 2020, Jacob Malkoun (6-1) bounced back with two consecutive wins. His most recent victory came against A.J. Dobson via unanimous decision in February.

Maheshate Hayisaer

Maheshate Hayisaer (8-1) earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Achilles Estremadura in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 10. The 23-year-old will make his promotional debut this Saturday on the back of six consecutive wins.

Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia (12-4) made an unsuccessful UFC debut in February 2020 but bounced back with a round-two TKO win over Charlie Ontiveros last October. 'Mean Machine' will now look to register his second straight win under the UFC banner.

Andre Fialho

Andre Fialho (16-4) will be in his fourth promotional bout of 2022 when he takes on Jake Matthews this Saturday. The 28-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Michel Pereira in his promotional debut in January before scoring back-to-back first-round stoppage wins over Miguel Baeza in April and Cameron VanCamp in May.

Jake Matthews

Jake Matthews (17-5) will make his 16th UFC appearance when he takes on Andre Fialho this weekend. 'The Celtic Kid' will head into UFC 275 on the back of a submission defeat to Sean Brady in March.

