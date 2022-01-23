UFC 276 set to take place on the same night as WWE pay-per-view 'Money in the Bank'

UFC 276 is reportedly set to go down on July 2nd during international fight week. The event could possibly clash with WWE's regular annual pay-per-view event, 'Money In The Bank'.

Popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani commented on the same on Twitter and said:

"UFC 276 is set for July 2. International Fight Week will run from June 27 to July 3. WWE previously announced that their Money in the Bank event will take place that same weekend at Allegiant Stadium but they haven't officially announced whether it will be on July 2 or 3 yet. If the latter, that would make for a very fun week/weekend in Vegas for fight fans."

The relationship between WWE and the Ultimate Fighting Championship has always been cordial. The two companies have seen multiple athletes move from one promotion to another.

Brock Lesnar earns his first victory inside the Octagon,



WWE superstar Brock Lesnar came to the UFC from Vince McMahon's organization and ended up becoming the heavyweight champion.

Meanwhile, one of the greatest female MMA fighters, Ronda Rousey switched over to WWE and experienced impeccable success in the wrestling promotion.

When UFC president Dana White said Vince McMahon wanted to fight him

Having reached the top of the food chain in combat sports, Dana White has attracted attention from many influential people.

One such individual was WWE pioneer and CEO Vince McMahon, who White revealed wanted to fight him.

Dana White declared that McMahon once brought up the prospect of locking horns with him in the octagon or on the grandest stage of pro-wrestling and the biggest WWE pay-per-view, WrestleMania.

"Let me tell you something, I'll tell you this, I've never said this before in an interview anywhere. If [Vince McMahon] hears this, he's going to go nuts. Vince is too old, which he won't think he is and he'll go crazy, and he wanted to do that one time. Vince wanted to fight me. Called me up and said, 'Let's do it. We can either do it in the UFC or let's do it at WrestleMania.' And I said, 'You are crazy, man.' Vince is too old to be fighting anybody," admitted Dana White.

Watch Dana White's segment with L'Antichambre right here:

Although the two promotions compete with each other for pay-per-view's, White and McMahon have always been friendly towards one another and maintain a stable relationship.

