UFC 276: What is the start time for the UFC card tonight (July 2, 2022)?

The UFC is returning with its next big pay-per-view event, UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier. The action will go down on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and fans are in for a treat.

The pay-per-view packs a deep lineup of fights topped by a middleweight title clash between defending champion Israel Adesanya and No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

'The Last Stylebender' has run through most of the top contenders in the 185-pound division and looks set to make a fifth successful title defense against 'The Killa Gorilla'. Meanwhile, the American earned his crack at gold with a brutal knockout of Derek Brunson in his last fight. This is the first time Cannonier is competing for the title, and he will look to make the most of the opportunity.

The highly-anticipated trilogy bout will take co-main event honors as Alexander Volkanovski puts his 145-pound title on the line against former champion Max Holloway.

The Hawaiian will have the opportunity to reclaim the 145-pound belt when he takes on 'The Great' this Saturday. However, the Australian will be looking to cement his legacy in the 145-pound division by going 3-0 against 'Blessed'.

Also on the card is No.4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland's potential title eliminator bout against former Glory Kickboxing champion Alex Pereira.

In yet another intriguing matchup, No.13-ranked Sean O'Malley will aim to break into the bantamweight top ten with a win over Pedro Munhoz, who is currently positioned at No.9 despite losing four out of his last five fights.

UFC 276 - Timings

The UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start times for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India are as follows:

United States

The early prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Saturday, July 2. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, July 2. The prelims will follow at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, July 3, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, July 3 in India before UFC 276 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 3:30 AM IST followed by the prelims at 5:30 AM IST. The main card will get underway at 7:30 AM IST.

Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier - Full card

The fighters competing on the upcoming UFC card are as follows:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier (middleweight title bout)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway (featherweight title bout)

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira (middleweight bout)

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena (welterweight bout)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight bout)

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner (lightweight bout)

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green (welterweight bout)

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout)

Brad Traves vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight bout)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far