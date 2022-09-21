UFC 280 location, full fight card, and poster

UFC 280 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked pay-per-view cards in recent history, with two title bouts on tap and a series of intriguing matchups involving top contenders. The event will take place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 22, and fans are in for a treat.

The card will be headlined by a highly-anticipated vacant lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhchaev. The Brazilian is determined to reclaim his 155-pound throne after being stripped of the belt for missing weight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Meanwhile, Makhachev will finally have his crack at the gold and he will do everything in his power to bring the title back to his hometown of Dagestan.

The co-main event of UFC 280 will feature another marquee championship bout as Aljamain Sterling puts his bantamweight title on the line against former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw.

The main card will also play host to an exciting bantamweight showdown between former champion Petr Yan and rising sensation Sean O'Malley. This will be a pivotal matchup with the winner potentially getting the next shot at the winner of Sterling vs. Dillashaw.

Also on the card, No.6-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush will return to action to take on the No.9-seeded Mateusz Gamrot, who is coming off a huge win over the highly-touted prospect Arman Tsarukyan.

In another exciting matchup, No.5-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad will square off against the undefeated Sean Brady, who is ranked at No.8.

UFC 280 full fight card

Here's a list of all the fighters competing on the upcoming UFC 280 card (The order of the bouts is yet to be finalized):

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev (lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady (welterweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot (women's flyweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

UFC 280 official poster

The official poster for the UFC 280 pay-per-view event was released last month. The lightweight championship showdown between Makhachev and Oliveira and the bantamweight title clash between Sterling and Dillashaw being featured on the poster. A high-profile matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also made it to the poster as seen below:

