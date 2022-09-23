UFC 280 tickets: How much do they cost?

The UFC is returning to Abu Dhabi for its next major pay-per-view event, UFC 280. The event will go down on Saturday, October 22, at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

Tickets for the event are priced as low as AED 395 for the standard seats and go all the way up to AED 7,995 for the best VVIP seats.

Check out the UFC 280 ticket prices below (Prices in Arab Emirates Dirham, Inc. VAT):

VVIP: AED 7,995

VIP: AED 4,995

Diamond: AED 2,495

Platinum: AED 1,195

Gold: AED 995

Silver: AED 695

Bronze: AED 395

One can book their tickets by heading over to the official website of the Etihad Arena. Tickets can also be purchased from third-party ticket vendor platforms like ticketsmarter, which is also orchestrating tickets at the same price.

UFC 280 main card fights

UFC 280 is one of the most stacked pay-per-view cards in recent history. With two championship bouts on tap, the event promises to be a true banger.

The main event of the night will feature a much-anticipated vacant lightweight title showdown between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

The co-headliner will play host to a bantamweight title clash between defending champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw.

The main card will also feature a thrilling bantamweight contest between former champion Petr Yan and the highly touted Sean O'Malley. The winner of this bout could potentially earn the next shot at the 135-pound gold with a convincing performance.

In another exciting matchup, No.6-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush will go toe-to-toe against the No.9-ranked Mateusz Gamrot, who is fresh off a hard-fought decision win over Arman Tsarukyan.

Also on the main card, No.1-ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian will battle No.7-ranked Manon Fiorot.

Check out the full UFC 280 card below with two new additions to the prelims:

Main card:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev (lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot (women's flyweight)

Preliminary card:

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady (welterweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

