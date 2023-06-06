UFC 289 fighter Beneil Dariush sees Dana White as Kingpin, Sean O'Malley as Sideshow Bob in UFC-manga comparison

Beneil Dariush is an avid manga and comic book consumer who has read hundreds of different stories from different brilliant authors. After listing off his top 3 anime/manga, the lightweight then compared some fictional characters to some of the biggest names in the sport of mixed martial arts.

'Benny' is one of the numerous fighters who are underappreciated by both the fans and the promotion, as his eight-fight win streak has still not been deemed enough for him to earn a title shot. Despite that, the well-rounded brawler will likely be next in line for a chance at UFC gold if he manages to win his fight next time out.

During a recent interview with SHAK MMA, Beneil Dariush revealed his best anime/manga series and made comparisons between popular UFC figures and comic book characters:

"As far as reading goes, the best one is Berserk. Unfortunately, the creator passed away but I think they're going to try and finish it, I don't know... I know it's generic but One Piece does have this long storyline and it's quite good... Solo Leveling. That's an easy one to read and really just fall in love with quickly... Dana White [fictional character comparison?] I went to Marvel, I was thinking of Kingpin. But he's a lot leaner now so I don't know... Sean O'Malley? Shoot, Simpsons Sideshow Bob. No disrespect, it's just when his hair is big and poofy... Conor [McGregor], let me think. Gaara from Naruto but the personalities don't match."

After his shock loss to newcomer Alexander Hernandez in 2018, Dariush has remained undefeated inside the cage and is being considered a serious threat to Islam Makhachev's throne.

Check out the lightweight compare fictional characters to UFC standouts in the video below.

Who is Beneil Dariush fighting at UFC 289?

UFC 289 is just days away and Beneil Dariush is approaching arguably the biggest fight of his career with potential title implications on the line for the winner. Who will he step into the octagon against?

In his first fight since losing the championship, Charles Oliveira will look to put an end to his opponent's eight-fight win streak and force his way back into title contention.

The pair will feature in the co-headliner on June 10 with the main event set to feature Amanda Nunes as she puts her women's bantamweight gold on the line against Irene Aldana.

