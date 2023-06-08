UFC 289 press conference: Start time, date, and where to watch

UFC 289 is just days away, and the highly awaited returns of two Brazilian stars is closer than ever.

The event will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The press conference for the highly awaited event will take place tonight, 8 June, at 8 p.m. ET on the official UFC YouTube channel. The event will be live streamed on YouTube free of cost for all fans and media persons alike. This event will mark the returns of Amanda Nunes and Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira last fought in his loss to Islman Makhachev, where he lost the lightweight championship. However, the Brazilian seems to have a new vigour and is hungrier than ever. His first step towards a rematch for the belt is facing Beneil Dariush, one of the best fighters in the division at UFC 289

Headlining the card is Amanda Nunes, who is preparing to defend her crown. She was originally scheduled to fight Julianna Pena in their trilogy fight. However, Pena had to pull out due to a broken rib and was replaced by the #5 ranked bantamweight Irene Aldana who took the fight on short notice,

Charles Oliveira spoke about how he is going to change his 0-4 record of fighting in Canada

Charles Oliveira, the former lightweight champion of the world, has lost every time that he has fought in Canada. The Brazilian has fought in Canada four times and lost each bout. In a recent interview, he was asked what was different this time around and how he is going to change his fighting record in Canada:

"When Diego told about the fight, he said, 'hey I have a new challenge for you, there's a new stop that you need to take on your way to the top. When I came here every single time it was cold, snowy. Things have changed, it's nice, it's warm, it's beautiful out. Things are changing, things are different"

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: Charles Oliveira is 0-4 fighting in the UFC in Canada but "things are different" now as he readies for #UFC289 in Vancouver.Full interview: bit.ly/Charles289 Charles Oliveira is 0-4 fighting in the UFC in Canada but "things are different" now as he readies for #UFC289 in Vancouver. 🇨🇦Full interview: bit.ly/Charles289 https://t.co/SOvbJ1l9mR

Charles Oliveira has not fought since October 2022. Now that he is fit and way from all injuries, fans are expecting him to come back with a bang. He will have a tough challenge, as Beneil Dariush is one of the most skilled lightweights in the division.

Poll : 0 votes