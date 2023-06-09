UFC 289 weigh-ins: Which fighters failed to make weight for the upcoming PPV event?

UFC 289 takes center stage at the prestigious Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this Saturday. The pay-per-view event promises a thrilling headliner featuring the dominant women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, defending her title against the formidable No.5-ranked contender, Irene Aldana.

The co-main of the UFC 289 event showcases a clash of former lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira and the resilient No.4-ranked Beneil Dariush.

Ahead of the pay-per-view card, all 22 fighters showcased their commitment by successfully making weight during the early official weigh-ins on Friday. Including the No.2-ranked women's bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington, who made weight as a backup for the main event.

Complete results for UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana weigh-ins

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (135 lbs) vs Irene Aldana (135 lbs): Women's bantamweight title bout

Charles Oliveira (154 lbs) vs Beneil Dariush (156 lbs): lightweight bout

Mike Malott (169.5 lbs) vs Adam Fugitt (170.75 lbs): welterweight bout

Dan Ige (145.5 lbs) vs Nate Landwehr (145.25 lbs): featherweight bout

Marc-Andre Barriault (185 lbs) vs Eryk Anders (184.75 lbs): middleweight bout

Preliminary Card

Nassourdine Imavov (185.5 lbs) vs Chris Curtis (185.25 lbs): middleweight bout

Miranda Maverick (125.5 lbs) vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25 lbs): Women's flyweight bout

Aiemann Zahabi (135.75 lbs) vs Aoriqileng (135 lbs): bantamweight bout

Kyle Nelson (145 lbs) vs Blake Bilder (145.5 lbs): featherweight bout

David Dvorak (125.5 lbs) vs Steve Erceg (125.5 lbs); flyweight bout

Diana Belbita (114.5 lbs) vs Maria Oliveira (115.5 lbs): strawweight bout

**As a backup for the main event, Raquel Pennington weighed in at 134.5 pounds.

