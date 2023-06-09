UFC Tonight: UFC 289 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana will go down this Saturday from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The pay-per-view card is topped by a women's bantamweight title showdown between reigning champion Amanda Nunes and the No.5-ranked contender Irene Aldana.

The women's double champion will look to make a sixth defense of the bantamweight title and first since reclaiming the belt with a lopsided unanimous decision win over Julianna Pena in July 2022.

In the co-main event of UFC 289, former lightweight titleholder and No.1-ranked Charles Oliveira will square off against Beneil Dariush, who occupies the No.4 spot in the rankings.

Also on the UFC 289 main card, Dan Ige will face Nate Landwehr in a featherweight showdown before Mike Malott takes on Adam Fugitt in a clash of welterweights.

In the potential main card opener of UFC 289, Marc-Andre Barriault will meet Eryk Anders in a middleweight contest.

UFC 289 - Timings

The following are the UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 10. The UFC 289 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, June 10. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, June 11, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AWST on Sunday, June 11, followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AWST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AWST.

UFC Tonight: UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC Tonight: UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana (women's bantamweight championship)

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (women's flyweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Early preliminary card

David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg (flyweight)

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira (women's strawweight)

