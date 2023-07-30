UFC 291: Fan tries luck with Maycee Barber only to be shot down in awkward Q&A moment [Video]

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber is a drop-dead gorgeous woman, no doubt. However, that’s not the only reason for her fame. The 35-year-old fighter has a tremendous appetite for violence and excellent fighting skills. She has a bright future in the fight game and a fan recently tried to be a part of that future. As expected, ‘The Future’ shot him down quickly!

The UFC 291 Fighter Q&A featured notable fighters including Belal Muhammed, Kelvin Gastelum, Miesha Tate, and Brendan Allen to interact with fans and MMA media. When a fan got his chance on the mic, he tried his luck with Maycee Barber. However, The rising featherweight burst out into laughter and ended the conversation with a straight rejection without beating around the bush!

“Maycee, Maycee! Do I got a shot?” The fan asked.

It was met with hearty laughter and Barber said:

“I’m sorry!”

You can watch the awkward interaction below, courtesy of mma_crazy Instagram:

Maycee Barber’s UFC career is slowly picking up pace. After struggling with a couple of losses to seasoned veterans in the early going, Barber found her footing in the flyweight division. She is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. It is capped by her bonus-winning performance against Amanda Ribas on June 24.

Retired MMA legend is ‘ready to mingle’ with Maycee Barber

Barber’s pleasant persona, beautiful looks, and fighting ability have earned her quite a few admirers in the MMA community. While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson said that he is single and jokingly shot a shot at Barber. Rampage said:

“Ah, she’s a UFC star? What’s she got going on? What’s up with her? She might be too young for me for sure! I don’t go no further than 21. 21’s my cut-off.”

Maycee Barber’s focus seems to be on becoming the UFC champion at the moment. So expect her to strike down such attempts in the future.

