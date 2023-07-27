UFC 291 fighters get creative: Incredible WWE finishing moves imagined - Touch of Death, Diamond Cutter, and more

With UFC 291 just around the corner, some of the promotion's biggest stars featured on the card have been playfully imagining their WWE finishing moves. The highly anticipated pay-per-view event is all set to take place this weekend at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the recent UFC 291 media day, several fighters competing on the main card were asked to describe their finishing moves if they were professional wrestlers in the WWE. @espnmma posted a video of the same on their Twitter handle.

The clip begins with UFC welterweight star Kevin Holland trolling the interviewer with a witty answer. 'Trailblazer' answered the question saying:

"These n*ts to the head. Yes, sir."

Next, UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje stated that his finishing move would be a backflip off the cage to a frog splash. Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira had perhaps one of the most chilling replies. 'Poatan' stated:

"It would be my left cross, and that's famous. I would call it Touch of Death."

Tony Ferguson claimed to employ a move called "The Gaucho," while Stephen Thompson chose a pile driver with an off-the-top-rope bodyslam.

Lastly, Dustin Poirier named his finishing move "The Diamond Cutter," which was promptly demonstrated by Daniel Cormier on MMA journalist Brett Okamoto. The move appeared to be a tag-team effort by the two Louisiana natives, involving 'DC' lifting the opponent up while 'The Diamond' did the "cutting."

Justin Gaethje hoping for a title shot with UFC 291 win

Justin Gaethje is set to face Dustin Poirier for the second time at UFC 291 in an exciting lightweight contest for the coveted 'BMF' title. 'The Highlight' suffered a fourth-round TKO loss the last time he collided with the Louisiana native at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018.

Ahead of their rematch, Gaethje is looking forward to redeeming his loss against Poirier and aspires to call for a title shot if he manages to get past his rival. While 'The Highlight' knows he has to be more technical and avoid mistakes going into this contest, he's also accepted that the results could go either way.

At the recent UFC 291 media day, he stated:

"I’ve accepted that this is a 50/50 fight in my mind... I think this is No. 2 vs. No. 3, and No. 1 is fighting the champion in October, then we’re going to fight the winner of that, the winner of this fight... The aspirations are the championship belt. I think this catapults me right to that."

Watch the full interview below: