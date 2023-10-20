UFC 294 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight, headliners make weight without hassle despite short notice

The official weigh-ins for the UFC 294 pay-per-view recently concluded and it didn't come without controversy as two fighters missed weight.

The headliners Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski both made weight and hit the scales at 155 and 154.5 pounds respectively. The pair will lock horns for the UFC lightweight championship in what is a highly anticipated rematch.

Co-main event fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman also made weight. While Chimaev stepped on the scale at 185.5 pounds, Usman weighed in at 184.5 pounds. All the remaining fighters scheduled to fight on the card made weight except for two early prelims fighters, Mike Breeden and Viktoriia Dudakova.

Mike Breeden, scheduled to take on Anshul Jubli in a lightweight contest, stepped over the non-title limit of 156 pounds and weighed in at 159.5 pounds. Meanwhile, Viktoriia Dudakova, who is scheduled to go up against Jinh Yu Frey in a women's strawweight contest, missed weight by 0.6 pounds after stepping on the scale at 116.6 pounds.

Check out the UFC 294: Live Weigh-In Show below:

Islam Makhachev wants Alexander Volkanovski to thank him ahead of their UFC 294 bout

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are set to face off this weekend at UFC 294. The Dagestani was initially supposed to go up against Charles Oliveira, but 'do Bronx' had to pull out because of an injury suffered while sparring.

As a result, Alexander Volkanovski was called in to replace Oliveira at UFC 294. Speaking at the pre-fight presser about Volkanovski taking the fight on short notice, Makhachev claimed that the Australian took the bout just for a payday:

"What he put? Nothing. He just come to make money. He not bring his belt. I put my win streak. I put my belt. I'm going to be here. Before I am here, he's never been champion in my division."

Furthermore, Islam Makhachev demanded that Alexander Volkanovski show him gratitude:

"You have to say thanks to me. I can choose any other opponent. We have [Mateusz] Gamrot, we have [Dustin] Poirier. Everybody ready [to] fight [for] the belt, but I give you second time chance. Just say thank you. Just say thank you. That's it."

Check out his comments below:

