UFC 295 announced as fourth highest-grossing PPV event in UFC history, becomes second highest-grossing event ever at Madison Square Garden

UFC 295 proved to be one of the most exciting events of the year as it provided several memorable moments throughout the night on November 11.

According to a UFC press release, the UFC event also did great numbers as it became the fourth highest-grossing pay-per-view card in the multi-billion dollar promotion's history.

UFC 295 also set the record for the second-highest-grossing event to be held at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York. The event earned $12.4 million in gate revenue and had an attendance of 19,039 people. The fight card was only behind UFC 205, which was headlined by a lightweight title clash between Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez and earned a gate revenue of $17.7 million.

The event proved to be a big success and was attended by several big-name celebrities like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto, musician Kid Rock, comedian Bill Burr and MMA superstar Nate Diaz.

The card was headlined by a highly intriguing light heavyweight clash between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira for the vacant title. 'Poatan' emerged victorious in the encounter as he scored a second-round TKO win against Prochazka.

With the victory, the Brazilian became only the ninth UFC fighter to win a UFC title in two different weight divisions.

A list of notable moments from the UFC 295 event in Madison Square Garden

The UFC 295 main event was not the only highlight of the fight card. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich locked horns for the interim heavyweight title.

Aspinall made quick work of his opponent and finished him in just 69 seconds to become only the third British fighter to hold a UFC belt.

Former UFC champion Jessica Andrade broke her three-fight skid on November 11 as she scored a brutal knockout against Mackenzie Dern in the second round of the fight.

Benoit Saint-Denis made a strong statement at Madison Square Garden as he disposed of Matt Frevola with a nasty head kick in the opening minutes of the fight.

Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini opened up the main card in a featherweight encounter. The fight was a short-lived affair as Lopes knocked his opponent out just 90 seconds into the fight.

