UFC 295 full fight card details: Start time, venue, how to watch and more

With UFC 294 wrapping up last weekend, the anticipation for the next big fight card begins with arguably the best event of the year on deck in less than a month.

In the main event, Jon 'Bones' Jones defends the UFC heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic. The latter is widely considered the greatest heavyweight in UFC history and has not fought since losing the title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

The full fight card features five current or former UFC champions as well as a total of 11 fighters ranked in the top 15. New York natives Matt Frevola, Dennis Buzukja, and Jared Gordon will all be competing at the event.

The second-last pay-per-view card of 2023 will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York on November 11. Tickets are on sale now on the UFC website. The pay-per-view will be available for purchase on ESPN+ for $79.99.

UFC 295: Timing

United States and Canada

The early prelims are scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT. The prelims will follow at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT, with the main card beginning at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the early prelims will begin at 10:00 PM GMT, followed by the prelims at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, November 12. The main card will start at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday.

Australia

On the other side of the globe, the early prelims will begin UFC 295 at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST. The prelims will commence at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST, with the main card at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 ACST.

UFC 295: How to watch

United States: ESPN+ (prelims), ESPN+ pay-per-view (main card)

Canada: TSN

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Australia: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo

UFC 295: Full Card

Main Card

HW: (C) Jon Jones vs (3) Stipe Miocic — championship fight

LHW: (1) Jiri Prochazka vs (3) Alex Pereira — championship fight

FW: Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini

WSW: (5) Jessica Andrade vs (7) Mackenzie Dern

LW: (14) Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint Denis

Prelims

FLW: (9) Matt Schnell vs (14) Steve Erceg

WSW: (10) Tabatha Ricci vs (13) Loopy Godinez

LW: Nazim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borshchev

LW: Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev

FW: Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers

LW: Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen

BW: John Castaneda vs Kyung-Ho Kang

FLW: Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas