Jamahal Hill details Jiri Prochazka's best chance at beating Alex Pereira in title fight

Jamahal Hill will officially vacate the light heavyweight title ahead of UFC 295 after tearing his Achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game at International Fight Week in July. Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka, who vacated the belt last year following a shoulder injury, is set to face former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant title.

'Sweet Dreams' recently opened up about his expectations for the upcoming title bout and how he believes 'Denisa' should approach it. Speaking to Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith of the Believe You Me podcast, Hill stated:

"I think that fight can truly go either way. I think Jiri, the way he strikes – and yeah, he has the wild, kind of loose style, but Alex isn’t going for that. He’s not going for the tricks. He’s not going for all the out there because he has a specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he’s striking and when he’s engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting to those spots than Jiri is."

He continued:

"I think physically, Jiri will be the more physical, more physically strong fighter. I think Jiri has more MMA experience. I think if he can use his unorthodox-ness to, instead of trying to strike, to actually get in and mix and be rounded around in mixed martial arts, clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground, I think that’d more so be his best way, making it an all-round mixed martial arts fight."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira's upcoming title bout below (starting at the 47:36 mark):

Hill added that he is hoping to get the opportunity to face both fighters when he is healthy. He previously revealed that he will be given a title opportunity upon returning from injury.

It remains to be seen how the division will look when he is healthy, as his injury will likely have him sidelined until mid-to-late 2024.

Jamahal Hill will be in attendance at UFC 295

Although Jamahal Hill is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, he will still be in attendance at UFC 295 as Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira fight for the vacant light heavyweight title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' stated:

"I plan on being there. I’m going to go, I’m going to watch, I’m going to see what happens, and I’ll look the next man in the eye and let him see what’s coming. I don’t really have to say nothing. I can give you a look and you know everything you need to know. I just can’t wait to be back."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments attending UFC 295 below (starting at the 7:54 mark):

While Hill has claimed that the winner of the bout will be keeping the throne warm for him, the timeline for his return remains up in the air. It is unclear when he will be healthy enough to face the winner in their first title defense.