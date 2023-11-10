UFC 295 weigh-ins: Did Alex Pereira make weight for his light heavyweight title fight against Jiri Prochazka?

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is gearing up to square off against former 205-pound titleholder Jiri Prochazka in the headline bout of UFC 295, vying for the vacant light heavyweight title. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The official weigh-ins for UFC 295 took place at the host hotel in New York on Friday. 'Poatan,' aiming to become a two-division champion, was the first to step on the scale, weighing in at 204 pounds. Meanwhile, Prochazka, who is returning from an injury that led to him relinquishing the light heavyweight title, weighed in a bit later at 204.2 pounds, officially confirming their title bout.

UFC 295 marks Alex Pereira's second appearance in the 205-pound division, while Jiri Prochazka is making a comeback after a 15-month hiatus. Originally slated as the co-main event, Pereira and Prochazka were elevated to headliners following Jon Jones' injury, which led to the cancelation of his title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Israel Adesanya offers his prediction for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Former adversary of Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, has offered his prediction for the main event at UFC 295.

'The Last Stylebender' dissected the matchup, praising both fighters but giving an edge to Pereira over Jiri Prochazka due to his explosive striking prowess. However, he ultimately picked the 31-year-old Czech to win the bout.

In a recent YouTube video, Adesanya stated:

"Pereira is a special human being, not just a fighter, special human being... He's got a special ability when putting people to sleep. He can do it to anyone, anyone... Jiri as well, special human being."

He added:

"It's a hard fight for both men, but it's a hard fight for Jiri because there's that time bomb. You can diffuse the bomb, that's the thing. You've gotta find out how to diffuse the bomb... Alex has got the bomb... Regardless, I'm going with Jiri Prochazka!"

Check out Adesanya's comments below (from 13:17):